Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Kevin Gorman

Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Pitt-Syracuse

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Pitt's Parker Stewart hits a 3-point basket over Lehigh's Kyle Leufroy in the second half Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Parker Stewart hits a 3-point basket over Lehigh's Kyle Leufroy in the second half Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 6 hours ago

1. Scoring droughts are killers: Pitt lost its sixth consecutive ACC game in large part because it went so long between baskets.

The Panthers led the Orange, 22-19, but went the final 4:27 of the first half and 1:02 of the second before scoring again. Syracuse used an 8-0 run to take control. Pitt went dry again in the second half, watching the Orange turn a 37-35 edge at 9:46 into a 51-37 lead with 2:15 left.

This has been a trend for Pitt in ACC play: Miami used a 13-1 run to pull away in the opener; Louisville had a 17-0 run that turned a 12-11 deficit into a 28-12 lead; Virginia Tech used a pair of 6-0 runs in the second half; Georgia Tech jumped out to a 13-0 lead and stretched it to 21-1 before Pitt made a field goal. The Panthers failed to score in the first 5:13 of the second half, then went a span of 6:48 between baskets in the second half.

2. Pitt made it too easy: The Panthers continued another troubling trend by giving up too many points in the paint and off turnovers.

Syracuse outscored Pitt, 28-12, inside the paint, and 16-6 off 18 turnovers. In ACC play, the Panthers are allowing an average of 31.4 points in the paint (to 18.4) and 17 points off turnovers (to 6.6).

Getting beat inside is understandable, given that Pitt's post players are young and inexperienced. But the sloppy play on offense allowing breakaway baskets is killing the Panthers.

3. Pitt has a shooter: Parker Stewart set career highs with 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, against Syracuse. That's an impressive feat for a freshman inside the cavernous Carrier Dome.

Stewart is a dead-eye outside threat who should be fun to watch, perhaps Pitt's best since Ronald Ramon. But Stewart has to be careful not to become a one-trick pony. His only field goal inside the arc was an uncontested layup in the final seconds.

4. The Panthers miss Ryan Luther (and Cameron Johnson): Luther, the 6-foot-8 senior forward from Hampton, was the team's leading scorer (12.7 points) and rebounder (10.1) through the first 10 games. As evidenced by the afrorementioned statistics, his post presence and leadership are sorely missed on this young team.

Luther has been shut down for the season with a foot injury, preserving the possibility that he can redshirt and return next season. But Pitt has a hole in the middle without him, and opponents are exposing it every game.

While it's easy to get down on Kevin Stallings and this young team, which has lost its ACC games by an average of 16.6, remember that the Panthers also lost their top perimeter player.

The 6-8 Johnson, an Our Lady of the Sacred Heart alum who graduated after three years and transferred to North Carolina, scored 21 points in the Tar Heels' 87-79 victory over Clemson Tuesday night. He's averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Not only would Pitt be a different team with Luther and Johnson, but having a pair of WPIAL products in lead roles would have piqued more interest in the Panthers.

5. Do you miss Jamie Dixon now?: The former Pitt coach had figured out how to beat Jim Boeheim's trademark zone defense, and had a 15-6 record against the Orange, including three victories in 2015-16.

Stallings is 1-2 against Syracuse.

At this point, Pitt might be missing Dixon.

Syracuse certainly doesn't.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.