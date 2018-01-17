Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers' staff changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. So long, Coach Todd: If the Steelers fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley three days after scoring 42 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars, what does that say about their commitment to defensive coordinator Keith Butler after they allowed 45?

Ben Roethlisberger had his best statistical seasons under Haley, including career highs in passing yards (4,952, in 2014) and offensive yards per game (328.2, in 2015), but their rift became beyond repair.

Reports have quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner as the likely candidate to replace Haley, but you have to wonder whether offensive line coach Mike Munchak deserves consideration. He turned down a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals but could be interested in an in-house promotion.

2. Butler gets a pass: The Steelers defense struggled to stop the run and prevent big pass plays this season, and surrendering so many points to a Blake Bortles-led offense in a home playoff game is a blemish on Butler's resume.

But the Steelers gave up most of those big pass plays when cornerback Joe Haden was out with a leg injury and lost their best player when inside linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a season-ending spinal injury. That backup inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich had a shoulder injury that required surgery only complicated matters for the Steelers defense.

Consider Haley's dismissal a warning for Butler.

3. Farewell, Coach Mann: Wide receivers coach Richard Mann announced his retirement after 33 seasons as an NFL assistant, including five with the Steelers.

Mann didn't just make an impact on the career of Mike Tomlin, who was Tampa Bay's secondary coach when Mann was the Bucs receivers coach, but also mentored Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster in their developmental years.

4. Replacing the Mann: While Hines Ward looks like a logical candidate to replace Mann, thanks to his presence on the Steelers sidelines at times this season, don't be surprised if another legendary name associated with the Steelers pops up.

Danny Rooney, a former quarterback at Shady Side Academy and Dartmouth, is the son of Steelers president Art Rooney II, grandson of late chairman Daniel Milton Rooney and great-grandson of founder Art Rooney.

This DMR (his middle name is Martin) might be their heir apparent someday, but he spent this season as assistant receivers coach and is renowned for his work ethic and passion for coaching.

5. Finally, a suggestion: The Steelers have coaches who concentrate on the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, inside linebackers and outside linebackers.

Why don't they have a cornerbacks coach?

Carnell Lake coaches the secondary, which encompasses the cornerbacks and safeties. Lake played both positions for the Steelers, so he's certainly knowledgeable and qualified. And I understand it's common for NFL teams to designate one coach to handle both positions.

But that doesn't make it the best approach.

Artie Burns took a step backward this season, most notably giving up inside position on the 45-yard fourth-quarter pass to the Jaguars' Keelan Cole that set up a touchdown in the playoff loss.

The development of the former first-round pick development is imperative to the Steelers' success.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.