Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on the Pirates' deals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. Dream deal for a Nightmare: That the Pirates traded their best pitcher in Gerrit Cole and best position player in Andrew McCutchen only to sign their closer to a long-term deal has fans scratching their heads.

I know what you're thinking: Why would a team that's going to struggle to win games need to invest in a closer?

Felipe Rivero signing a four-year, $22 million contract through the 2021 season (with a pair of $10 million club options through 2023) wasn't about making a commitment.

It was about cost control.

Rivero was in the first of four years of arbitration eligibility, so the Pirates bought out those years, plus potentially two years of free agency. Mark Melancon, by contrast, signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.

The Pirates have one of the game's most electrifying closers in Rivero, who had 21 saves and 14 holds last season, at almost a third of the cost of his predecessor.

2. Cole train leaving: Gerrit Cole couldn't resist taking a parting shot at the Pirates when introduced with the Houston Astros.

“It's refreshing to come to an environment where the team is willing to continually put resources into the club and continue to move forward and try to provide the best possible product for its fans.”

Some considered that a classless move by Cole, but remember he was rewarded by the Pirates for a 19-win season in 2015 with a pay cut. That moved closed the door on him signing long term.

Cole took a different tact in a statement released Thursday by the Pirates, calling it “an honor to be able to put on the Bucs jersey and compete” for Pittsburgh and thanking the Pirates “for selecting me and giving the opportunity to chase my dream of pitching in MLB.”

3. Best to come?: Despite that 19-win season, Cole didn't quite live up to the expectations of a former No. 1 overall pick because of the two seasons that followed his career year.

Cole went 7-10 with a 3.88 ERA in 2016 and 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA last year. Not exactly Cy Young numbers.

But through age 26, Cole was 59-42 with a 3.50 ERA and had four seasons with double-digit victories. That compares favorably with some of baseball's best pitchers at the same stage:

• Dallas Keuchel: 21-27, 4.16 ERA, one season with 10 or more wins.

• Max Scherzer: 36-35, 3.92 ERA, two seasons with 10 or more wins.

• Stephen Strasburg: 54-37, 3.09 ERA, three seasons with 10 or more wins.

• Chris Sale: 57-40, 2.91 ERA, four seasons with 10 or more wins.

• Zack Greinke: 60-67, 3.82 ERA, three seasons with 10 or more wins.

• Justin Verlander: 65-43, 3.92 ERA, four seasons with 10 or more wins.

More Cole statistics for you: In 88 starts when the Pirates scored three or more runs, Cole was 53-13. But he allowed five or more earned runs in nine of his 33 starts last season after allowing that many in only nine of his previous 94.

Cole must show more maturity than he did with the Pirates, but the 27-year-old should thrive playing for the defending World Series champions and on a staff with Keuchel and Verlander.

4. Jamo time: With Cole gone, Jameson Taillon is the Pirates ace, ready or not.

Taillon was the No. 2 pick in 2010, a year before Cole.

His career has been sidetracked by surgeries (Tommy John and testicular cancer), but Taillon has shown top-flight stuff and the mental makeup to be a top-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Taillon, however, is 13-11, with a 3.98 ERA in two seasons. He actually had a higher ERA (4.44) than Cole last season but surrendered only 11 home runs to Cole's 31.

The Pirates are banking on Jamo.

And why not? He doesn't become arbitration-eligible until 2020 or a free agent until 2023.

5. Marte's move: The Pirates didn't just trade the face of the franchise when they sent McCutchen to the Giants, but the heart and soul of their lineup. Cutch was the player who gave fans hope.

As baseball matters go, it's easy to believe two-time Gold Glove winner Starling Marte can move to center field like last year and the No. 3 spot in the batting order like he did two seasons ago.

But Marte was one of the team's biggest letdowns last year because of his 80-game PED suspension, so this is the big question: Can he fill McCutchen's leadership role?

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.