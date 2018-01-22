Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kevin Gorman

Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on the Steelers, James Harrison and the Super Bowl

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 12:45 a.m.
Steelers linebacker James Harrison beats the Chiefs' Eric Fisher on the way to sacking Alex Smith late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker James Harrison beats the Chiefs' Eric Fisher on the way to sacking Alex Smith late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Updated 6 hours ago

1. Worst Super Bowl ever?: There are only two things worse for a Pittsburgh pro football fan than watching the Steelers eliminated from the NFL playoffs.

One is to see the New England Patriots reach the Super Bowl.

The other is to see them play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who do you root for?

If the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl, it will tie them with the Steelers for most Lombardi trophies. If the Eagles win, the insufferable Philly fans have state bragging rights for the first time.

Enjoy the commercials.

2. Make that the Benedict Arnold Bowl: That's what 93.7 The Fan host Andrew Fillipponi dubbed Super Bowl LII, which features a pair of Steelers castoffs in James Harrison and LaGarrette Blount.

Both did their insubordinate best to be disruptive enough that the Steelers released them mid-season, and both were rewarded with runs to the Super Bowl with the Patriots.

Now who do you root for?

Do you even watch at all?

3. The Steelers learned nothing: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin continues to take criticism, first for losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field following a bye week and now for cutting Harrison, the franchise's all-time sacks leader.

Harrison put Tomlin and the Steelers in a bad spot with his behavior, which reportedly involved skipping practices and sleeping through and snoring during meetings.

But the Steelers should have learned their lesson after watching Blount bounce right back to the Patriots in November 2014, so he could help them win the Super Bowl.

They could have suspended Harrison for the remainder of the season, or simply continued to make him inactive. Or they could have cut defensive tackle Daniel McCullers instead of Harrison.

The Steelers did Harrison a favor he didn't deserve.

4. Harrison has something left: After spending most of the season on the sidelines for the Steelers, the outside linebacker has made an impact in New England. He had only three tackles against the Jaguars in the AFC championship game, but one of them was momentous.

The Patriots had rallied from a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit for a four-point lead when Harrison and Kyle Van Noy sandwiched Blake Bortles on a second-and-10, forcing a fumble and 9-yard loss. Two plays later, Stephon Gilmore broke up a fourth-down pass to preserve the Patriots' 24-20 victory.

Apparently, Harrison was blessed and highly favored.

5. Make room, Bottom-Line Bob: Somehow, Harrison reaching the Super Bowl made the Pirates' trading Andrew McCutchen only the second-most hated development of the Pittsburgh sports week.

Randy Baumann of the ‘DVE Morning Show perfectly captured the city's sentiment when he tweeted: “Congratulations to James Harrison for ensuring that he joins Bob Nutting as the most hated Pittsburgh sports figures of the decade.”

Surprisingly, I didn't see any of Harrison's former Steelers teammates sending him Super Bowl well wishes via social media on Sunday night after the Patriots' victory.

Maybe they were watching the Cartoon Network.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

