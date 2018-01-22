Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on McCutchen's farewell to the Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. Farewell from Cutch: Andrew McCutchen penned a farewell to Pittsburgh for The Players' Tribune, and expressed how he wanted to spend his entire career with the Pirates:

“Right now … I'm just thinking about the Derek Jeters, and the Cal Ripkens, the guys I grew up admiring the most in baseball – and how much I've always wanted to be like them. How much I always wanted to be my own version of them, for this franchise … for this city. It's almost like this word association thing: New York … Jeter. Baltimore … Ripken. Those guys earned that right, earned that honor, of being synonymous with their cities – because those cities were the only places they ever called home.

“And I always wanted to be that guy for Pittsburgh.”

The Pirates can call trading McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants a baseball move. Cutch called it a new start. But it's easy to understand why Pirates fans feel betrayed, as they considered him the Roberto Clemente or Willie Stargell of this generation.

The hard part for Pirates fans to swallow is that Pirates owner Bob Nutting talked two years ago about how he wished he could sign McCutchen to a lifetime contract, and McCutchen made it clear that his preference was to be a Pirate for life.

It's a shame that the two sides couldn't make that happen.

2. Pirates strike back: Pirates president Frank Coonelly defended the decision to trade the face of the franchise and one of the club's “iconic players” Monday morning on KDKA-AM Radio, with a message delivered directly to Pirates fans.

“I want the fans to know that the decision was made for all the right reasons and it was made in order to build a winner for (Pirates fans),” Coonelly said. “One of the ways to get better is to trade iconic players for multiple players. …

“That's the reality of baseball.”

That reality hurts, and Coonelly acknowledged as much before mentioning McCutchen in the same breath as third baseman Evan Longoria, whom the Tampa Ray traded to the Giants.

Coonelly admonished fans for taking out their “frustration or anger” with “personal attacks on Bob Nutting,” calling it “wrong” because the Pirates principal owner was “the last one to get on board because he knows what Andrew McCutchen means to the City of Pittsburgh and our fans.”

Coonelly took it a step further, reminding fans who have complained that the Pirates will never field another winner while Nutting is in charge that he was the owner when they reached the postseason three consecutive seasons from 2013-15.

And he's right, on every count.

But this isn't the right time for those reminders.

3. The bottom line: One point Coonelly made on KDKA Radio is that the Pirates increased payroll every season, and by as much as $14 million between opening day 2015 and '16.

Coonelly used that to make the point that the Pirates were financially invested in a team that went from 98 wins to 78 in '16 – when McCutchen and Gerrit Cole had subpar seasons – and 75 last season, win totals that were unacceptable.

What wasn't clear is whether Coonelly was referring to the 25-man roster or 40-man roster. What he also failed to mention was that the Pirates invested in the wrong pitcher, signing Francisco Liriano to a three-year, $39 million contract while allowing J.A. Happ to take a three-year, $36 million deal with Toronto.

After losing Happ to free agency and A.J. Burnett to retirement, the Pirates relied on a rotation with young pitchers and a washed-up Ryan Vogelsong instead of pursuing a veteran starter.

The Pirates also decided last season not to trade for a third baseman to replace Jung Ho Kang or a left fielder to fill in while Starling Marte was suspended or in right field after Gregory Polanco was injured. Nor have the Pirates blamed Marte or Polanco, who are both still with the team, for slumping seasons.

Those decisions also contributed to missing the playoffs.

4. Putting it in perspective: Pirates fans had been forewarned that trading Cole and McCutchen was likely, but they expected a better return that packages of prospects.

But Baseball America released its top 100 prospects for 2018, and only two players in the Pirates' organization made the list: pitcher Mitch Keller, at No. 22, and outfielder Austin Meadows, at No. 44.

A year ago, the Pirates had five prospects on the Baseball America list: Meadows was sixth, Keller 12th, pitcher Tyler Glasnow 23rd, first baseman Josh Bell 35th and shortstop Kevin Newman 55th.

Bell had a strong rookie season for the Pirates. But Meadows battled injuries and batted .250 in 72 games in Triple-A Indianapolis last season. Glasnow dominated the minors again but struggled in going 2-7, with a 7.69 ERA in 13 starts in the majors.

Newman, a 2015 first-rounder, split last season between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. The right-handed Keller, 21, started six games in Altoona last season.

Truth is, the Pirates needed an infusion of young talent because their top prospects aren't ready for the majors.

5 One and done: The concept that Cutch could spend his entire career with the Pirates might be be an outdated one, even if he repeatedly expressed his wishes to stay.

As I wrote Sunday, the Pirates haven't had an All-Star spend his entire career with the club since Willie Stargell. The number of players who have done so is dwindling.

While McCutchen mentioned Jeter and Ripken, others that come to mind are Alan Trammel in Detroit, George Brett in Kansas City, Robin Yount in Milwaukee, Mike Schmidt in Philadelphia and Tony Gwynn in San Diego, to name a few.

But in the NL Central alone, the Cubs traded Starlin Castro, the Brewers dealt Prince Fielder, the Reds traded Brandon Phillips and the Cardinals lost Albert Pujols to free agency.

The exception is Joey Votto, who, like McCutchen, is a five-time All-Star and former NL MVP (2010). Cincinnati signed Votto to a 12-year, $251.5 million extension in 2012.

Since then, the Reds have gone from 97 wins to 90 to 76 to 64 to 68 in back-to-back seasons, finishing last in the NL Central despite Votto being an MVP candidate the last three seasons.

That's the Pirates' point, that keeping McCutchen to appease fans could have kept them from fielding a winning team.

Now, we'll never know.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib