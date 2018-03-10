Kevin Gorman: Top prospect Mitch Keller sets sights on pitching for Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. — The top prospect in the organization is playing not with the Pirates at LECOM Park but a few miles away in their minor-league camp at Pirate City.

That hasn't stopped Mitch Keller from setting his sights on pitching at PNC Park this summer, a goal set at the urging of a Pirate who serves as a mentor and a brother who serves as motivation.

Don't be fooled by Keller's baby face, as the 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-hander is a fierce competitor with a pair of put-away pitches: a sinking fastball that sits in the mid-90s and has touched 100 mph, and 12-to-6 curveball.

Keller also is rapidly gaining confidence in his changeup, a pitch whose development might be the only thing keeping him from a meteoric rise through the minors.

"It's a huge motivator. I want to be with that group, and I feel like I can be just as good as those guys," said Keller, 21, a 2014 second-round pick.

"That's what motivates me every day, that competition. I'm a huge competitor, and I want to be better than all of them. I want to be the best. That's what drives me. When I come out here every single day and practice, I'm striving to be the best."

Keller's motivation comes in part from losing daily battles with his older brother, Jon. A right-handed pitcher, Jon was an 11th-round pick by Seattle in 2010 but signed with Baltimore as a 22nd-round pick in '13. Jon was traded to Colorado last September.

"My brother beat me in every game we ever played, him being 3½ years older," Mitch said. "I always lost. That's what drives me. I got sick of losing. You've got to find that within you and want to win in everything you do. I just hate to lose. I hate it more than I like winning."

That's what should have the Pirates and their fans excited about Keller, who is affordable and under years of club control. His pitch repertoire has Pirates coaches and players raving about Keller having a cathedral ceiling.

Pirates assistant pitching coach Justin Meccage credited Keller's family for setting a solid foundation that has him "real close" to a promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis and "knocking on the door" to a major league call-up.

"The package he came in with was special to start with," said Meccage, formerly the Pirates minor league pitching coordinator. "That's probably the biggest thing. The foundation he came from allowed us to build from that a little bit quicker than most."

Keller was 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 116 strikeouts in as many innings and 32 walks last season, split between High-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona. He worked on his changeup in the Arizona Fall League, where he went 4-0 with a 1.52 ERA and was named the league's top starting right-handed pitcher.

"If I can use that changeup to make my fastball look even faster, it's going to help me a ton," Keller said. "In the AFL, I realized it's a really good pitch for me, especially when it's on. I get a lot of ground balls with it. Those really good hitters gave me a ton of feedback."

Keller's fiery competitiveness made an impression on Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon, and they became friends in 2015 while Taillon was rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery. Keller credits Taillon with serving as a straightforward adviser and a sounding board who can relate to status and goals.

"He doesn't need too much mentoring. He gets it. I'm here for him to answer any questions, but, dude, he's going to be something special," Taillon said. "He's got that edge about him where you're like, 'I don't want to play against him, I want to play with him' type of attitude.

"He's got late-inning reliever's stuff with a starter's package: the control, the mindset, the mentality, the game-planning. He's very cerebral. He's got that 94-97 or whatever in the tank, with the breaking ball and a good changeup. But then he can also do it for seven innings, so that's what makes a guy like that so special."

Where Taillon once talked about teaming up with Gerrit Cole, he now hopes that Keller can join him at the top of the rotation someday soon. Taillon urges Keller to continue to set high expectations and keep his focus on making the majors.

"I sent him a text saying, 'This is where you need to have your eyes set on. Don't ever lose sight of it. When you're in Double-A, riding the bus, don't lose sight of why you're doing it. You're not a minor leaguer. You're a major leaguer,' " Taillon said of a Keller visit to PNC Park.

"For a kid like that, I think it's good for him to set his eyes aggressively. … The idea of him coming up and being a top-of-the-rotation arm is definitely fun to dream about. There's a reason to get excited about him. He's got it all."

Better yet, Keller is a huge competitor with huge motivation to be the best. He's got it all and wants it even more.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.