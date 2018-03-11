Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer the exception at 8-hole

BRADENTON, Fla.

The Pirates are full of moving parts these days, with players in new positions on the field and in the batting order.

Jordy Mercer is the exception to that rule, thanks to his consistency in his role.

The sixth-year shortstop has held the same starting position longer than any of his teammates now that Starling Marte has moved to center field.

Mercer also has taken ownership of the least-liked spot in a National League batting order: the dreaded No. 8 hole.

"Hitting eighth is different," Mercer said. "It's hard. It's an art because the pitcher is behind you. That's the most difficult thing. You have to know the situation before you get to the box, know what they're trying to do to you before you even step into the box. That's one of the important things to know, and if you don't hit there, you don't know that. I've been hitting there for quite a bit."

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle likes what Mercer brings to the eighth spot in the batting order, especially since the shortstop embraced it as a positive instead of treating it as an insult.

Since taking over both roles from Clint Barmes in 2014, Mercer has hit eighth in at least 70 games each of the past four seasons. He hit .284/.375/.462 with 11 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 RBIs in the eight-hole last season.

"It's a very valuable position in the lineup when you've got a veteran that knows how to do it," Hurdle said. "Jordy's worked through it. He's cut teeth on it. I don't think anybody gets to the big leagues and says, 'Boy, eighth, yay!' I think everybody looks to hit in a different spot. I think some men are just happy to be in the lineup.

"In Jordy's case, when we first started, he was glad to be in the lineup and playing every day. Now, he's actually using it as a plus. He's aware. He's got a conviction zone there that's real. He's not comfortable there, but he likes the cat-and-mouse. He can hunt pitches. And he knows there's going to be times he's got to have the discipline to make them throw strikes, (to know) that the walk will become real and that the unintentional-intentional walk will show up."

Where Mercer ranked in the middle or lower among MLB shortstops in some offensive categories last season, he was in the upper half in triples (five, tied for third), walks (51, sixth), on-base percentage (.326, ninth), OPS (.733, 11th), slugging (.406, 12th), home runs (14, tied for 12th), batting average (.256, 13th) and RBIs (58, 14th).

"Anybody that's ever hit in the eight-hole will tell you that it's not easy in the National League," Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison said. "The pitcher adds a whole other element to the game. ... The situation is constantly changing, and the position in the lineup that the more you do it, the more comfortable you get. It's not easy to hit in front of the pitcher, I can tell you that."

Hurdle called it a "big benefit" to know that the Pirates have a productive player at the bottom of the order, one who not only understands and appreciates his role but also thrives in a thankless job.

Hurdle said the biggest testament for Mercer came in 2016, when he batted eighth against right-handers and leadoff against lefties, "and he did a really fine job in both spots."

Mercer was the model of consistency, batting .265 at the top the order and .263 near the bottom. He also has batted second and seventh, but his ability to bat eighth makes him more valuable.

That's why Mercer is one of the most underappreciated Pirates players, given his good glove at short and his consistent approach at the plate. Both have been hallmarks for Mercer, who learned he could take the assignment one of two ways: He could be annoyed about batting in front of the pitcher, or he could embrace the spot and be productive.

Mercer chose the latter, and the Pirates are better because of that.

"I think you take pride being in the eight-hole," Mercer said. "Coming up, I never knew the eight-hole was like that, that hitting in front of the pitcher is that difficult. ...

"When I get praise from the Skip, that there's not another guy he would put there because of the way you approach your at bats — you know how to do it — I take pride in that. I take a lot of pride in that."

That makes Mercer the exception to his role.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.