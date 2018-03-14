Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kevin Gorman

Kevin Gorman: Pitt not a plum job for college hoops

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 9:09 p.m.
Duke assistant Jon Scheyer during practice Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt was the talk of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena, as the firing of Kevin Stallings made its coaching opening a hot topic.

Call it a cruel reminder that NCAA-champion coaches reminisced about Pitt's once-prominent place in the college basketball landscape.

“There's no doubt everybody in college basketball thinks this is a great job,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said, “and it is a great basketball town.”

Not everybody does.

Not this year it isn't.

As speculation mounted that mid-major stars like Rhode Island's Dan Hurley and Iona's Tim Cluess or a top assistant like Duke's Jon Scheyer could be on the Panthers' radar, one question crossed my mind.

Why in the world would they want this job?

The Pitt job should come with caution tape, especially after the way the university has handled the departures of its past two coaches.

Jamie Dixon led the Panthers to Big East dominance, a No. 1 national ranking and within a shot of the Final Four. And Pitt lowered his buyout so he could go to TCU, turning his alma mater from a Big 12 bottom-feeder into an NCAA tourney team.

Stallings underachieved with a senior-laden team last year and went winless in ACC play this season. It isn't his firing that is raising eyebrows but rather Pitt's refusal to pay his $9.4 million buyout.

“Nothing surprises you in our world, or should, because things can turn over so quickly,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “You know, the programs that have been able to keep it going year after year probably have great support … probably have continuity in ADs and presidents.”

At Pitt, chancellor Patrick Gallagher is in his fourth year and athletic director Heather Lyke in her first. This is their first major coaching change working in concert, and Pitt can't afford another disastrous hire.

Not after the cronyism involved in the last search, when AD Scott Barnes used mentor Todd Turner's Collegiate Sports Associates to save Stallings from being fired at Vanderbilt with a sweetheart, six-year deal.

“Todd Turner should have to pay his money back,” ESPN's Jeff Goodman said while sitting courtside. “Same thing with Scott Barnes.”

It's disconcerting to discover Pitt is using another consultant, Eddie Fogler, who matched Tom Crean with Indiana — and to see ESPN reports Pitt has met with Crean.

Problem is, Pitt isn't a plum job anymore. Petersen Events Center is almost 16 years old, there's no local recruiting base and the Panthers now reside in the ACC basement.

Not to mention that Panthers fans are completely unrealistic. If making the NCAA tourney 11 times in 13 years under Dixon wasn't good enough, what is satisfactory?

The Pitt job isn't as attractive as you'd think. The good news: The next coach has an easy act to follow, as the Panthers have nowhere to go but up.

“You're taking over this program when it's in such a state that you don't have to do much to look good,” Sporting News columnist Mike DeCourcy said. “I've seen so many programs break themselves by going after the name. The name is not important. The right guy can make it work again, if he has a plan to get players. It's still a great sports town and a great place to live.”

And a great basketball town, if you believe the coaches who don't live here and hope to make it out alive.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

