Kevin Gorman: Pitt, take note of tourney teams

Pitt has nothing to do with the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena, yet the Panthers keep adding their own spin to March Madness.

Before Avery Johnson and Jay Wright could discuss Saturday's Alabama-Villanova game or Coach K and Dan Hurley could talk about Duke-Rhode Island, the latest episode of Pitt's soap opera stole the show.

Eight Panthers requested and received a release from their scholarships Friday, leaving Pitt with no coach and nearly no players to go with its no wins against ACC competition this season.

No offense, but if Pitt wants to steal something other than headlines it should take a trip down Fifth Avenue and take notes from these NCAA tourney teams.

And I'm not necessarily referring to swiping Hurley from Rhode Island, although that would be a good start.

Pitt is in a predicament. If all of its players leave — only senior Jared Wilson-Frame and freshmen Samson George and Peace Ilegomah haven't asked for a release — the next coach inherits a team starting from scratch.

That could be viewed as a positive, especially after the Panthers went 0-19 against ACC opponents this past season. But a mid-March hire doesn't leave the next coach much time to assemble a recruiting class.

Pitt fans showed their impatience with Kevin Stallings, forcing his firing after two seasons.

What they must realize is that there is no quick fix.

A big name isn't going to save the program, not unless he does what Stallings didn't by recruiting top-tier talent.

The NCAA tourney shows that even adding a transcendent player isn't always the solution.

Oklahoma is proof that a player of the year candidate like Trae Young, who led the nation in scoring and assists, is only as valuable to a team as the talent of the players around him.

Alabama has shown you can win with freshmen, but it helps that Collin Sexton is surrounded by shooters outside and a pair of athletic big men inside.

It took Johnson three years to assemble this Alabama team, a result of the ex-NBA player and coach grinding on the recruiting trail for prospects and building relationships with his fan base.

What the NCAA tourney coaches preach is what Pitt lacks, and that's patience.

“There is a momentum at this time of the year ... and it's hard to get those young guys to understand how hard you have to play, how detailed you have to be to be successful at this level,” Villanova's Wright said of Johnson.

“And I think he showed incredible patience and a high level of teaching skill to get all of those young guys he has to play like they're playing right now. That's hard. That's an amazing coaching job because he's got a lot of freshmen out there playing at a very, very high level now.”

After going 24-41 in two seasons under Stallings, Pitt is closer right now to where Virginia Tech was four years ago. The Hokies went 22-41 in two seasons under James Johnson, and finished last in the ACC with a 2-16 record in 2014.

Virginia Tech hired proven winner Buzz Williams from Marquette. The Hokies have had 20-plus wins for three consecutive seasons but were ousted in the first round for the second consecutive year. That wasn't good enough for Pitt when it had a proven winner in Jamie Dixon.

“Obviously, getting here is incredibly hard and we're very thankful for that and striving to continue to get better,” Williams said. “I think the maneuverability in our league is really difficult, too. That's a great prep for this. But the higher you go, the altitude changes. It's harder to breathe.”

Pitt needs to take notes from these NCAA tourney teams on how to rebuild its program.

And then take a deep breath.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.