Kevin Gorman: Villanova, Duke rely on 3s to advance

Jay Wright swears he fell in love with the 3-pointer the first time he ever shot one, so it's not surprising to see Villanova launching from beyond the arc.

What is weird is to hear the Wildcats talk about treys as if they were an afterthought against Alabama.

“We don't really care about offense,” Villanova junior Mikal Bridges said. “We care about defending and rebounding on the other end.”

Duke's offense, by Mike Krzyzewski's own admission, has to help its defense.

Their opposite approaches produced the same result, thanks to their proficiency from deep range.

The East Region's top seed and Midwest Region's second seed followed the same equation — Nos. 1 and 2 equal 3 — as Villanova beat Alabama, 81-58, and Duke beat Rhode Island, 87-62, in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

The two teams combined to shoot 43.5 percent from 3-point range, further stacking the odds against their overmatched opponents.

Villanova set the tone, shooting 3s on 20 of its first 27 shots in going 17 of 41.

The Wildcats turned to a player with the best nickname in college hoops.

Donte DiVincenzo, dubbed the “Big Ragu” by broadcaster Gus Johnson — “I assume because I'm Italian and have red hair,” DiVincenzo said — came off the bench to drill five first-half 3s.

After watching DiVicenzo shoot, they should change his nickname to Prego.

Because it's in there.

“My job was just to defend and rebound,” said DiVincenzo, who scored 18 points. “I felt like I was defending at a high rate. We were just running things, and I found myself hot. We kept running, and I was just trying to make the right play, whether it was a pass or shot.”

The Wildcats were wise to keep passing it to DiVincenzo in the first half and to Bridges to start the second.

Bridges scored 19 of Villanova's first 21 points, following an alley-oop dunk with four consecutive 3s to stretch a 32-27 halftime lead to 22.

Villanova became the first team in NCAA tourney history to make 14 or more 3s in their first two games and fell one shy of Loyola Marymount's record of 32.

Wright noted the scoring came in transition instead of set plays.

“We have the freedom to shoot because we're not really worried if the shots go in or not,” Wright said. “What is exciting about this team, we're playing the best defense and rebounding the best we have now than we have all year.”

Coach K could say the same about Duke, which uses its length in a zone defense. Rhode Island's game plan was focused on stopping 6-foot-11 freshman Marvin Bagley, but he used a spin move to beat double-team traps for 22 points and nine rebounds. That left Grayson Allen (three 3s, 10 points) and Gary Trent Jr. (four 3s, 18 points) with uncontested looks as the Blue Devils made 10 of 21 3-pointers.

“It's just a bad matchup for us,” Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley said. “We're not a zone team. We are a man team. We've been a man team the whole year and just one of those things where a superior opponent played an A-plus game, and we never got a sniff.”

So the 3-point shooting foiled that plan and spoiled any hopes for another upset bid after 16th-seeded UMBC made history Friday night by stunning No. 1 Virginia.

These games weren't just blowouts but bad matchups.

“If that's a two-seed, just looking at all of the ones and twos, you know, I wish we would have had a shot at one of the other seven ones and twos,” Hurley said. “We were just spooked.”

Truth is, Rhode Island wouldn't have fared much better against Villanova, not with the way the Wildcats were shooting from 3.

Duke and Villanova could be on a collision course for the Final Four. As for the long shots? Well, they were beaten by long shots.

