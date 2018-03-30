Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kevin Gorman: Francisco Cervelli's play at plate propels Pirates to win

Kevin Gorman | Friday, March 30, 2018, 9:58 p.m.
Detroit Tigers' Nick Castellanos (9) slides home as the ball arrives in the 10th inning Friday, March 30, 2018, during a baseball game against the Pirates in Detroit. Castellanos was initially ruled safe, then out.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, right, kicks dirt onto home plate next to umpire Tony Randazzo after a play was overturned during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Pirates, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Detroit. Gardenhire was ejected by Randazzo.
DETROIT — Francisco Cervelli couldn't believe what seemed like a never-ending opening day was going to end like this.

The Pirates had blown a four-run lead over the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the ninth. Now, home-plate umpire Tony Randazzo was signaling Nicholas Castellanos safe for a walk-off win in the 10th.

What was left of the crowd Friday at Comerica Park was cheering the comeback after four hours, 21 minutes of passed balls and wild pitches, catcher interference and a concussed umpire, bullpen blowups and errors in chilly conditions.

Then it really got crazy.

Cervelli was convinced he tagged Castellanos before he touched the plate. While the Pirates headed directly for the dugout, their catcher sold his case to the umpires.

“It's your last out,” Cervelli said, “so you have to do it.”

What Castellanos called a “courtesy review” became MLB's first controversial call of 2018. Upon video review, it was reversed, turning a three-hour tour into what felt like a trip to Gilligan's Island.

It lasted a Pirates opening day-record 5 hours, 27 minutes before Gregory Polanco's three-run homer in the 13th gave the Pirates a 13-10 victory.

Cervelli managed the parade of pitchers from behind the plate while going 2 for 6 with three RBIs.

“As we've said all along, we're a better team when he's in the lineup and behind the plate,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Truthfully, you have a pitching coach on the field. Him and (Yadier) Molina are the two best I've seen. … They have a good touch and feel for the pitchers, and they also have a Plan B or Plan C they can go to when Plan A doesn't show up.”

Well, the Pirates were down to Plans X, Y and Z by extra innings after getting starter Ivan Nova out of a pair of no-out, bases-loaded jams on the way to using seven relievers.

The Bucs had turned a tie game into a 10-6 lead with a four-run ninth, but the Tigers answered in kind.

With two outs in the 10th, Josh Smoker left up one too high for JaCoby Jones, who smacked a single to left. Corey Dickerson fielded it on one bounce and threw home, trying to force Castellanos out at the plate.

“We played catch from a long distance,” Hurdle said, “and it turned out to be a pivotal play.”

Cervelli lined up inside but slid to foul territory to catch the ball and reached back to the plate to make the tag. He said the key was that Castellanos didn't touch home with his front foot.

The Pirates had to wait for a video review, of course, and you don't have to be a Steelers fan to know how they can backfire.

For every play at the plate that went the Pirates' way, there's a story about Sid Bream and Jerry Meals.

“We thought we had a shot, a legitimate shot at getting the play our way because the play went our way,” Hurdle said. “We made a good enough throw and a good enough tag to get him before he touched the plate.”

But this was opening day in Detroit. Reverse a walk-off win? Fat chance.

Then Randazzo and first-base umpire Bill Welke put on headphones and communicated with MLB replay officials in New York. After 3:41, which seemed like an eternity, Welke signaled Castellanos out.

“It was too close to tell,” Smoker said. “It was definitely a big sigh of relief when the call was overturned.”

Ron Gardenhire went ballistic, kicking dirt and getting tossed from his first game as Tigers manager.

Even Cervelli couldn't believe the Bucs' second life.

“In the past, we used to celebrate,” he said. “Now, you've got to wait, especially on plays like that. It's tough because they were celebrating. ... That was my only concern because of extra innings in the first game of the year. But I won, again.”

For Cervelli, in a game that felt like it lasted forever, it was the perfect ending.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

