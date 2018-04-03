Kevin Gorman: Pirates' Corey Dickerson feels the love

Corey Dickerson ran out to left field Monday in his first home opener with the Pirates with eagerness and excitement.

It wasn't his first time patrolling left field at PNC Park, of course, just the first time he played there while wearing white uniforms with black and gold trim, not the visiting grays.

Before his debut, Dickerson was asked about his concerns with the cavernous left field and especially the North Shore Notch.

Instead, Dickerson talked about how he wanted to win over his new town and new fans, affectionately known as the Left Field Loonies.

"I feel like they have to get know me, and I feel like my personality will come out," Dickerson said. "Being able to interact with them and try to get them on my side with your play and every now and then, acknowledge them and laugh with them and say something back to them to let them know that you are listening and that you care.

"That stuff, we hear it. Maybe I can bring a smile to someone's face and make them come back to the game."

Another newcomer stole the show, as rookie third baseman Colin Moran joined Hall of Famers Ralph Kiner and Roberto Clemente as only the third Pirates player to hit a grand slam in the home opener.

But Dickerson was the Bucs' biggest offseason acquisition, an All-Star traded by Tampa Bay for reliever Daniel Hudson and a minor-league infielder to an outfield that lost Andrew McCutchen.

The Rays traded Corey Dickerson for Daniel Hudson and Hudson isn't even making the team. Incredible. — Nick Stellini(@StelliniTweets) March 25, 2018

. @MCoreyDickerson 's kicks tho... pic.twitter.com/F4RcZlV45v — Pirates (@Pirates) March 29, 2018

Not that Dickerson assumes any sense of filling McCutchen's shoes, even if he's taking the open spot in the outfield created by his trade to the San Francisco Giants.

"That's Starling's job," Dickerson said, with a smirk. "I think I'm in left field, so Starling's got center field to roam. Starling (Marte) and (Gregory) Polanco are unbelievable athletes, so all we have to do is communicate and continue to grow together. I think everything is going to be fine."

Trading for Dickerson added power to a lineup that finished next-to-last in MLB in home runs. He hit at least 24 home runs in three of the past four seasons and had career splits of .280/.325/.504 before joining the Pirates, something to keep in mind amid his 1-for-13 start (.077).

But Dickerson also brought a quiet sense of confidence to the clubhouse, serving as proof that the Pirates weren't standing pat with a rotation of reserves the way they did last season.

Dickerson didn't hesitate when asked about his expectations for this season: "To make the playoffs."

As outlandish as that still sounds to some despite the Pirates' 4-0 start, it would be even more unlikely without Dickerson. As bad as the vibes are around the Pirates, it's even worse in Tampa.

So, Dickerson was embracing the fresh start in a new city. Pittsburgh is now his home, and his family flew in for the home opener. After the 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins, Dickerson got a congratulatory kiss from his young son, Davis, who played in the clubhouse.

#Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson kisses his son, Davis, after an Opening Day victory over the Twins today at PNC Park. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/ZsZMKmbBTz — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) April 2, 2018

Where the focus was on the worst attendance in the history of home openers at PNC Park, Dickerson was more worried about the fans who did show despite the snow and chilly temperatures.

"It's really good for teams to have support. This city is a great sports town. It's fun for the fans, it's fun for us and it's fun for everybody involved," Dickerson said. "When the city is involved, it makes us come to the ballpark ready to play. And that's what it's about. It's about the fans. Whenever you have a sports town, you always have that energy when you go out there, even when you don't feel the greatest.

"So, I look forward to it. I look forward to winning with these guys and hearing the crowd get into it and have fun with it. Hopefully, we can do that a lot this year."

Dickerson was already involved in a momentous play in the season opener, throwing out Nicholas Castellanos at the plate in the 10th inning of the Pirates' 13-10 victory.

So, it should be no surprise that Dickerson said his reception from fans in the rotunda to the bleachers while running out to left field in the top of the first inning was his highlight.

"The fans were great, calling my name," Dickerson said. "They all cheered when I acknowledged them. It was cool. It gives you a good feeling inside, that support. To get a 'W' on opening day, it was really nice."

Pirates fans flipped the script on Dickerson, bringing a smile to his face, winning him over and wanting him to come back for more.

