Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kevin Gorman

Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Flyers 4, Penguins 2

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, April 20, 2018, 10:11 p.m.
The Flyers' Scott Laughton watches as Sean Couturier's shot beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the third period Friday, April 20, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers' Scott Laughton watches as Sean Couturier's shot beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the third period Friday, April 20, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
The Flyers' Cluade Giroux beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers' Cluade Giroux beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Penguins had everything they could have asked for Friday night, with a chance to clinch their first-round series and put the Philadelphia Flyers in their place.

Except they didn't.

1. Smart switch: It was no doubt a desperation move by Dave Hakstol, but the Flyers coach deserves credit for replacing Brian Elliott in goal.

Facing elimination, Hakstol went with Michael Neuvirth.

The switch paid off as Neuvirth stopped all five shots in the first period and gave the Flyers not only momentum but some hope that they could take the series back to Philly.

And that was the last thing the Penguins wanted.

2Geno goes down: After several steal-your-breath moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Penguins got one in Game 5 that hushed the crowd.

Flyers center Jori Lehtera fell on top of Evgeni Malkin's left ankle at 16 minutes, 28 seconds of the first period. As bad as it looked in real time, watching a slow-motion replay was even more cringe-worthy.

The bad news only got worse when the Flyers scored a minute later, on captain Claude Giroux's one-timer from the high slot for his first goal of the postseason to make it 1-0.

The good news? Malkin returned.

3Read my lips: Brandon Manning getting away with a shot to Malkin's face behind the net was one thing, but Penguins coach Mike Sullivan went ballistic when both drew roughing penalties.

It doesn't take much imagination to see what Sullivan screamed to officials, but it served as a wake-up call for the Penguins.

But Bryan Rust beat Matt Read behind the net and tucked a backhand by Neuvirth's left skate to tie the score 1-1 at 12:00 of the second period. When Jake Guentzel went five-hole for a 2-1 lead at 16:45, the Penguins regained control.

Then they got another power play.

4Power shortage: The man-advantage had been a major advantage for the Penguins, who set a franchise record (26.2 percent) in the regular season and were 5 of 19 through four playoff games.

This time, it blew up when Phil Kessel made a turnover at the blue line. Lehtera intercepted it and fed the puck to Valtteri Filppula, who poked in his own miss for a short-handed goal to tie it 2-2 at 18:15.

5Couturier's comeback: It only made sense that Sean Couturier, whose absence proved costly for the Flyers in Game 4, would score the game winner. Couturier got the puck at the blue line and flipped one past Murray for a 3-2 lead to send this series back to Philadelphia, which is exactly what the Penguins were trying to avoid.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

Related Content
Penguins can't close out Flyers in Game 5 as injured Couturier plays hero for Philly 
Stanley Cup playoff history is littered with legends of players making heroic, game-winning plays while dragging bruised, broken body parts behind them. This time, the Penguins ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me