Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Flyers 4, Penguins 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins had everything they could have asked for Friday night, with a chance to clinch their first-round series and put the Philadelphia Flyers in their place.

Except they didn't.

1. Smart switch: It was no doubt a desperation move by Dave Hakstol, but the Flyers coach deserves credit for replacing Brian Elliott in goal.

Facing elimination, Hakstol went with Michael Neuvirth.

The switch paid off as Neuvirth stopped all five shots in the first period and gave the Flyers not only momentum but some hope that they could take the series back to Philly.

And that was the last thing the Penguins wanted.

2Geno goes down: After several steal-your-breath moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Penguins got one in Game 5 that hushed the crowd.

Flyers center Jori Lehtera fell on top of Evgeni Malkin's left ankle at 16 minutes, 28 seconds of the first period. As bad as it looked in real time, watching a slow-motion replay was even more cringe-worthy.

The bad news only got worse when the Flyers scored a minute later, on captain Claude Giroux's one-timer from the high slot for his first goal of the postseason to make it 1-0.

The good news? Malkin returned.

3Read my lips: Brandon Manning getting away with a shot to Malkin's face behind the net was one thing, but Penguins coach Mike Sullivan went ballistic when both drew roughing penalties.

It doesn't take much imagination to see what Sullivan screamed to officials, but it served as a wake-up call for the Penguins.

But Bryan Rust beat Matt Read behind the net and tucked a backhand by Neuvirth's left skate to tie the score 1-1 at 12:00 of the second period. When Jake Guentzel went five-hole for a 2-1 lead at 16:45, the Penguins regained control.

Then they got another power play.

4Power shortage: The man-advantage had been a major advantage for the Penguins, who set a franchise record (26.2 percent) in the regular season and were 5 of 19 through four playoff games.

This time, it blew up when Phil Kessel made a turnover at the blue line. Lehtera intercepted it and fed the puck to Valtteri Filppula, who poked in his own miss for a short-handed goal to tie it 2-2 at 18:15.

5Couturier's comeback: It only made sense that Sean Couturier, whose absence proved costly for the Flyers in Game 4, would score the game winner. Couturier got the puck at the blue line and flipped one past Murray for a 3-2 lead to send this series back to Philadelphia, which is exactly what the Penguins were trying to avoid.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.