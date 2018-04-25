Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kevin Gorman

Kevin Gorman: Penguins focus on facts, not fears without Evgeni Malkin

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets around the Flyers' Andrew MacDonald in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets around the Flyers' Andrew MacDonald in the first period Friday, April 20, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 3 hours ago

Maybe it's just me, but I find all of this hand-wringing over the Penguins playing without Evgeni Malkin in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Washington Capitals as absolutely absurd.

This is based not on anecdotal evidence but a deep-dive statistical analysis of these Stanley Cup playoffs: The Penguins are averaging 8.0 goals a game without Malkin.

No need to thank me.

In all seriousness, the presumption the Penguins have no chance against the Capitals without Malkin — who, along with winger Carl Hagelin, was ruled out for Game 1 on Thursday night at Capital One Arena — is rooted in fear, not facts.

Malkin, after all, led the Penguins in scoring with 98 points this season. He is one of the game's great players and, combined with captain Sidney Crosby, gives them an undeniable edge over Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Malkin apparently injured his left knee in Game 5 against the Flyers, yet the Penguins bounced back for 8-5 series-clinching victory in Game 6 on Sunday.

The Penguins have proven the past two years in their back-to-back Cup runs that they can beat the Capitals without one of their stars:

• In 2016, the Penguins lost defenseman Kris Letang to a one-game suspension for his “high, forceful” hit on Washington forward Marcus Johansson. The result? A 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4.

• Last year, the Penguins lost Crosby to a concussion after a hit by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen. The result? A 3-2 victory in Game 4.

So, the assertion the Penguins can't win without Malkin is a mystery.

Certainly, their chances are better with Malkin. But they found a way to win Game 4 of their first-round series against the Flyers without right winger Patric Hornqvist.

If you're thinking maybe it's just a Game 4 thing for the Penguins, I'm right there with you. But the point is they continue to find ways to win.

Of course, those were all one-game absences. Malkin already sat out one game, and will miss another. The Penguins lost Game 5 with Malkin playing hurt, so it's better he's healthy.

That he skated Wednesday morning and is making the trip with the team — Hagelin is not — is a promising sign Malkin could return for Game 2 in Washington.

If Malkin can't play at all against the Capitals, well, that's like the Cup slogan: It changes everything.

For now, that the Penguins will have neither Malkin nor Hagelin for the opening game complicates matters for their second line.

The short-term answer is Dominik Simon, who filled in admirably at right wing for Hornqvist on the top line, with two assists in two games. The 23-year-old Simon, a left-handed shot who has played 38 career NHL games, is expected to play left wing alongside Riley Sheahan and Phil Kessel.

No pressure, rookie.

“It definitely (stinks) that we don't have those two guys because they are unbelievable players,” Simon said, “but I feel like we still have a great team and we can do it now without them and later with them.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan looks to be leaning toward keeping the Conor Sheary-Derick Brassard-Bryan Rust line together, although Sheary suggested the Penguins would “roll bodies” for preferable matchups.

No one is expecting Sheahan to mimic Malkin's skill or for Simon to skate with the speed of Hagelin.

“Guys have to step up in different roles maybe, but I don't think anybody has to put too much pressure on themselves,” Crosby said. “I think, collectively, we can find ways. Those aren't guys who are easy to replace but that's what we're faced with, so we need to make sure we collectively come together and find a way to do it.”

If that puts the onus on any Penguins player, it's goaltender Matt Murray.

Murray recorded two shutouts and allowed only one goal in three wins over the Flyers, but gave up 14 goals in the other three games.

The Penguins can't expect to score eight goals again without Malkin, but they shouldn't be counted out against the Capitals.

“We don't worry about who's out of the lineup. We worry about who's in the lineup,” Murray said. “It's all you can do. We've got a good team, regardless.”

A good team that can beat the Capitals now without Malkin and later with him.

Of course, scoring eight goals again wouldn't hurt the Penguins' chances.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

