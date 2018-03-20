Mark Madden: Is there a worse job than coaching Pitt basketball?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arizona lost in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The fourth-seeded Wildcats were knocked out by 13th-seeded Buffalo, 89-68.

Losing to a MAC school by 21 is not a good look.

Arizona was eliminated by a No. 11 seed in each of the previous two NCAAs.

Arizona has too much talent to lose three times in three years to double-digit seeds and to lose by double digits on two of those occasions.

Underachieving in March Madness might get Sean Miller relieved of his duties coaching Arizona. Not an FBI probe.

If Miller is fired, Pitt should offer him its vacant men's basketball job ASAP. If the Blackhawk and Pitt product wants the position — that's a bigger “if” than you'd think — Pitt should hire him immediately. If Miller is indeed on tape discussing a $100,000 payment to a recruit, worry about that later.

(I don't believe that tape exists, or if it does, that Miller is on it. You don't deny that if there's actual evidence. Then again, it worked for O.J. Simpson.)

The overly cautious would want to carefully vet Miller first.

But what could Pitt learn that the FBI hasn't? Athletic director J. Edgar Lyke should appraise Pitt's execrable situation and act rapidly if the chance presents.

Pitt will have trouble getting any coach of note to take charge of that mess. Even a freshly fired Miller might think twice, especially with doubt cast on the ESPN investigation that mentions the FBI wiretap (which no one has heard). If Miller feels he has better options, maybe it's because none is worse.

Pitt went 0-18 in the ACC.

Petersen Events Center was two-thirds empty for most home games.

Nine Pitt players have asked for their release to explore transfer options.

Pitt has no recruiting class to speak of.

Pitt is trying to cheat outgoing coach Kevin Stallings out of $4.6 million of his contracted $9.4 million buyout.

If there's a worse place to coach college basketball, where is it?

Pitt's problems might quickly get worse. They are a good bet to again go 0-18 in the ACC next season. They might have to give playing time to walk-ons. Duquesne could win the City Game by double digits.

Never mind recruiting violations. Unless Miller committed war crimes or a series of felonies, Pitt should hire him the second he's desperate, deluded or dumb enough to take the job.

Miller is a very good coach. But he wouldn't solve Pitt's problems.

Stallings wasn't a lousy coach until he got to Pitt. The problem is incompetent administration and influential alumni who don't understand the ceiling for Pitt's athletic programs and are too stupid to leave well enough alone.

Here's how this plays out: Tom Crean got the job at Georgia. Dan Hurley either goes to Connecticut or stays at Rhode Island despite Pitt having offered the most money. All those featured on Pitt's ill-conceived short list will go somewhere else or, by way of bigger indictment, won't coach.

Pitt will settle for Brandin Knight, who played for Pitt from 1999-2003 and was an assistant at Rutgers the past two seasons after serving in that capacity at Pitt the prior eight campaigns. Or Orlando Antigua, who played for Pitt from 1991-95 and was head coach at South Florida from 2014-17. Antigua has assisted at Illinois, Kentucky, Memphis and Pitt. Or Kevin Willard, who played for Pitt from 1994-97 and has been Seton Hall's head coach since 2010.

Unless none of them want the gig. This might be a job nobody wants. Pitt would be loath to spend above and beyond, even if that's what's required.

Pitt basketball is in cataclysmic trouble. After going 0-18 in the ACC, the worst may be yet to come.

Mark Madden hosts a radio show 3-6 p.m. weekdays on WXDX-FM (105.9).