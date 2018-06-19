Mark Madden: Refreshing sports notes, including Ronaldo, Kessel and the Steelers

The Penguins are idle. Steelers training camp is five weeks away. The Pirates are fading. Only one thing can fight off the boredom and futility: Refreshing sports notes! Oh, and the globe's biggest sporting event, too.

• The entire country watches the Super Bowl. The whole world watches the World Cup. The pressure is unmatched. That's how Germany loses to Mexico, Brazil ties Switzerland and Lionel Messi misses a penalty in a tie game.

• At 33, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is still a marvel of pure athleticism and raw energy. His dynamic style is a legit alternative to Messi's skill and finesse. Who's better? Put it like this: Ronaldo didn't choke on his direct kick.

• Phil Mickelson hit a ball that was still moving at the U.S. Open and got penalized two strokes as rules mandate. It should have ended there. Instead, golf purists called for Mickelson's beheading (or at least disqualification), reminding us why we hate golf purists. Most of them would kick their ball into the fairway when no one is looking like Judge Smails in “Caddyshack.”

• If Tiger Woods had done what Mickelson did, his stooges would have hailed him as an innovator. “Tiger saved himself a few strokes. Pretty smart.”

• Calling Shinnecock Hills difficult would be an understatement. But labeling it unfair, as many did, is wrong. Each golfer played the same course. That defines fair. Seeing elite golfers get frustrated by a hard layout is more interesting than watching an easy course create artificially low scores.

• Tommy Fleetwood's record-tying 63 out of nowhere Sunday was all the more amazing given the disaster unfolding all around him. How did he do that?

• Phil Kessel still wants to be traded and still doesn't like playing for Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. But, after letting a few teams kick the tires, the Penguins mostly have ceased shopping Kessel. Kessel's quirks duly noted, it would be difficult to replace 34 goals and 92 points.

• Kessel loathes authority. He's going to dislike his boss, whoever it is. Kessel and Rick Tocchet were close when Tocchet was an assistant coach in Pittsburgh. But now Tocchet is head coach in Arizona. If Kessel played for the Coyotes, he'd hate Tocchet inside of a couple weeks.

• It feels like Penguins GM Jim Rutherford has a big move up his sleeve for this weekend's NHL Draft. But who knows what it is? Rutherford reportedly thinks his team needs youth and energy. But it doesn't have a first-round pick.

• Barry Trotz made a mistake quitting Washington. True, being paid $1.8 million is a bit low after winning a Stanley Cup. But that's the deal he agreed on. Now Trotz misses the banner raising and the Capitals' season-long victory lap, and the next team he coaches won't be as good. Alex Ovechkin won that Cup, not Trotz. Ovechkin is staying. (But John Carlson might not.)

• Pirates GM Neal Huntington said the team will increase payroll if attendance picks up. That's not only a lie, it's a recycled one, used several times during Bob Nutting's ownership. Wages have not kept pace with revenue as promised. This time, the falsehood will fall on deaf ears. Attendance at PNC Park is down 14,000 per game since 2015 and won't rise more than marginally.

• Can you imagine Penguins owner Mario Lemieux or Steelers owner Art Rooney saying what Huntington did? Even if it's not a lie, it's low-rent and smacks of begging. It almost sounds better if it's a lie. Which it is.

• Huntington does well keeping the Pirates as competitive as he does within the context of his limited budget. But I can't respect Huntington because he's part of the con. When lies are told, he often is the mouthpiece.

• Where the Pirates are in the standings will only marginally influence their decisions at the July 31 trade deadline. Profit, as always, will dictate.

• The last time Gregory Polanco hit over .232 in a month was last July. Continuing to rotate him into the outfield at the cost of at-bats for Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Austin Meadows is silly. All three are producing far better. Well, they were. In June, Dickerson is hitting .278, Meadows .250, Polanco .216 and Marte .192. Manager Clint Hurdle tried to heat up Polanco but instead cooled down Dickerson, Marte and Meadows. Rhythm means a lot in baseball.

• Minnesota sent struggling third baseman Miguel Sano to Class A. Sano was an All-Star just last season. The Pirates should consider demoting Polanco. Polanco has one option remaining, and after being so bad for so long, he needs a dose of humility at the very least.

• Hurdle's job is safe regardless of bad decisions or losses. He's signed through 2021, and Nutting isn't going to pay Hurdle to not manage.

• Antonio Brown seeks attention at every turn, then blames others when he gets it. But let's see Brown's minicamp rant for what it really is: a cry for help. If he really meant that word-drool, Brown needs therapy.

• Despite rave reviews for rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph at minicamp, he has little chance to be the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback at season's start. System means everything. Landry Jones knows the Steelers playbook and can execute it. Rudolph will be No. 3 until he absorbs it more thoroughly.

• When Ben Roethlisberger said he would leave money on the table come contract time to make sure the Steelers retain center Maurkice Pouncey and tackle Marcus Gilbert, he guaranteed that much more effort and quality from two players who do very well in the first place. Roethlisberger says some quirky things but always does right verbally by his offensive line.

• It was inevitable that Martavis Bryant would get another drug suspension. It seems equally inevitable that the same will happen to Le'Veon Bell, especially given that he's holed up in a studio with rapper Wiz Khalifa, a pot smoker of some repute. The Steelers have played it perfectly with Bell: Go year-by-year until you've used up most of his best. Take limited risk.

Mark Madden hosts a radio show 3-6 p.m. weekdays on WXDX-FM (105.9).