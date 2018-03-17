Rob Rossi: Division title a must for Penguins' Stanley Cup chances

Don't think home-ice advantage matters for the Penguins?

Don't be one of those people. It does matter.

In fact, other than a return to health (and pre-concussion form) by goalie Matt Murray, the opportunity to play as many playoff games as possible at PPG Paints Arena is arguably the most significant factor in the Penguins' bid to turn the Stanley Cup hat trick this postseason. This is partly because these Penguins have consistently performed poorly in NHL games contested outside of Pittsburgh. And that is mostly because these Penguins consistently fail to adjust their style at away arenas.

These Penguins play to score goals, which is the way hockey should be played.

Still, too often these Penguins settle for believing they can always outscore opponents.

They cannot, at least not when going on the road to take on opponents that compare favorably in terms of up-front depth (the Lightning), overall speed (the Devils), top-end skill (the Maple Leafs) or contrasting style (the Bruins). So, if a best-of-seven series against any of those four foes is the Penguins' destiny in the postseason, skating on the PPG Paints Arena artificial surface would make a difference.

After all, that particular surface comes with the last change for coach Mike Sullivan.

Don't think the last change matters? Don't be one of those people, either.

It mattered in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final and Stanley Cup Final last postseason. Then, Sullivan regularly applied pressure on the Senators and Predators by sending Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin onto the ice in situations that forced the hand of his coaching opposition. In each situation, Sullivan's sharp and creative usage of the planet's two finest hockey centers shaped blowout victories that permanently tilted tight series in the Penguins' favor.

The Penguins have shown on their back-to-back Cup runs they can win critical games on the road. Their victories in Game 6 at Tampa and Game 4 at Ottawa in the past two conference finals were history-altering wins. And who can forget the Game 7 shutdown of the Capitals at Washington last spring?

But if they fail to win the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins can likely forget about home-ice advantage after Round 1 of the upcoming postseason.

If they end up in such a spot, forget about a three-peat.

• Oh, by the way: the Penguins have held home-ice advantage in at least two rounds during each of their Cup seasons. History might not always predict the future, but it probably shouldn't be swiftly dismissed.

• Kris Letang tries to do too much. This is a blessing and curse for the Penguins. The blessing is Letang remains such a gifted defenseman that he can physically do more than anybody else from their back end. The curse is Letang, by this point in his underappreciated career, should not go through long stretches of taking a risk that results in another club's scoring chance. Even one of those risks each game could cost the Penguins, especially in the postseason, which is where Letang must rein in his instinct to try something special-yet-low percentage.

When he stays within himself and caters his unique skills to Sullivan's system, Letang is as impactful a player as the Penguins have. If you're wondering what that version of Letang looks like, take a look at his past couple of months… save for that one shift, almost nightly, when he cuts a little too loose.

As they did during the 2016 postseason, these Penguins need Letang to anchor the defense corps. He can fill that need by being a little more in control, which would be just about perfect hockey from Letang.

• As a regular voter for the NHL awards, I've always wondered why the NHL scoring leader seems to be guaranteed designation as finalist for the Hart Trophy. If voters refuse to consider goalies and defenseman because players at those positions “have their own awards,” why aren't scoring leaders held to a similar standard? The leading scorer does get a trophy. It's called the Art Ross.

• Please don't consider the above argument as being one against Malkin winning the Hart Trophy. He should be the favorite, but it's because his surge into contention for the scoring title has sparked the Penguins' rise from the wild-card to division-title chase. His competition should be Taylor Hall of the Devils and Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche, not Nikita Kucherov of the Lightning.

• The NHL needs to allow clubs two opportunities every season to wear “special” jerseys for a home game. The league already allows clubs to don the jerseys for warm-ups, so it's not as though the jerseys aren't being designed and produced. They're already being sold. Whether to honor military veterans, to support various cancers awareness or to celebrate holidays, “specialty” jerseys are part of the NHL culture. Why the NHL can't borrow a page from the NBA and MLB and bring the “specialty” into the actual games is beyond baffling.

• More baffling: goaltender interference. Ugh.