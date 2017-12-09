Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 2
Tim Benz

Tim Benz: Sid Bream pulls a Michael Keaton at PiratesFest

Tim Benz | Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
The Braves' Sid Bream slides across the plate to win the National League Championship Series as Pirates catcher Mike LaValliere applies the late tag during the ninth inning Oct. 14, 1992, in Atlanta.
Getty Images
The Braves' Sid Bream slides across the plate to win the National League Championship Series as Pirates catcher Mike LaValliere applies the late tag during the ninth inning Oct. 14, 1992, in Atlanta.
Actor Michael Keaton watches the Pirates game against the Braves Friday, June, 26, 2015, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Actor Michael Keaton watches the Pirates game against the Braves Friday, June, 26, 2015, at PNC Park.

Updated 18 hours ago

Once my eye stopped twitching after flashing back to Francisco Cabrera's hit, I could appreciate the scene.

Former Pirate Sid Bream was at PNC Park Saturday afternoon. Yes, in Pirates jersey. Not a Braves one like the one he wore sliding across home plate to end Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS.

He was on stage with four Pirates players he helped eliminate that fateful October night: Bob Walk, Doug Drabek, Mike LaValliere and John Wehner.

The men were holding court for a question-and-answer session with fans at Pirate Fest.

Bream, who maintained roots in Pittsburgh and seemingly identified as a Pirate despite the ominous footnote he holds, choked up at one point.

“I always wished I could've won (a championship) with these guys, because they meant so much to me,” said Bream.

He slightly turned his head away from Drabek and LaValliere, almost as if he didn't feel comfortable looking at them while talking about his slide, knowing how that play prevented his former teammates from going on to the World Series.

I admit I got choked up, too. Maybe it was Bream's reaction. Or maybe it was the ghost pain I still feel in my right hand whenever the topic of “When Sid slid” comes up.

See, while Bream was celebrating at home plate, I was at Syracuse punching a steel door in my dorm common room.

Bream and Cabrera broke my heart. That door broke my middle knuckle.

A fan asked the players if they thought the remaining core of the Pirates that has carried over from the 2013-2015 playoff years was good enough to make another playoff run.

The parallels are obvious. Those Pirates went through three consecutive empty postseason trips in 1990, '91 and '92. Their window closed after Sid slid. Twenty consecutive losing seasons ensued.

These Pirates missed the playoffs in 2016 after three qualifications in a row. Then 2017 got even worse. So are the Pirates headed for another two decades of losing?

With Bream's love for the franchise he once vanquished already on display, it made his answer ring loudly.

“This might be a little cruel, but I think ownership in some ways has a huge part in determining what a team is going to be like,” Bream paused as applause filled the room. “I think that there have been opportunities over the years here with the more modern day teams to bring in somebody that would tell the team ‘We want to win.' Take in point, the Houston Astros. They don't go out and get a rookie. They go out and get (Justin) Verlander. That tells the team ‘We want to win.' ”

Bream wasn't done.

“The first year that they were going to get over .500 (2012), they were 16 games over .500 in August. And they had an opportunity to go out and get Hunter Pence. But instead, they got someone else who wasn't established in the game. And you just saw the team go (downhill).”

The 2012 Pirates finished with 79 wins. Presumably Bream meant Travis Snyder, who had never played more than 82 games in a season at that point.

Ironically, Bream was sitting in exactly the same spot Michael Keaton was when he openly questioned the willingness of Pirates management to spend money for talent by saying “Write the check” moments before he went on the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in April 2006.

Bream's barb was pretty close to that level, as he preached at the team's biggest fan function of the year.

It's tough to debate Bream, especially when general manager Neal Huntington had this to say on that same stage minutes later in his own Q&A:

“There are a lot of those teams that put everything they have into this year's club. And their fans are thrilled. Until they don't win. Then, they start to lose 95 games. And they've got to rebuild. Because they've mortgaged their future for their present. It happened in Kansas City.”

Yeah, Neal. It happened in Kansas City. Exactly. Similar to those early 90s Pirates, the Royals had four straight years at .500 or better after a decade of losing baseball. But they actually won it all in 2015.

Do you think those five ex-Pirates who were on that stage before you would've taken that? How about guys from the more recent era?

Do you think the fans and alumni would be less inclined to hurl such pointed criticisms at you if those things had happened?

I say: “Yes.” “Absolutely.” And “no doubt”

So what's the message, Mr. Huntington? Don't ever “go for broke” because you might actually wind up broke?

Ok, I get it. But you haven't. And I don't feel like the Pirates are living on Major League Baseball's Park Avenue as a result.

Are you serious with this: “The fans are thrilled until the team doesn't win” bologna? Well, what if the team actually does, you know … win?

Ok, I better calm down. My twitching eye and throbbing Cabrera-knuckle injury are starting to flare up again.

Tim Benz hosts the Steelers pregame show on WDVE and ESPN Pittsburgh. He is a regular host/contributor on KDKA-TV and 105.9 FM.

Related Content
Pirates notebook: Neal Huntington addresses Andrew McCutchen's future
On a frigid Saturday afternoon at PNC Park, Andrew McCutchen's future with the Pirates — or if he even has one — loomed over PiratesFest ...
Pirates' Neal Huntington on Andrew McCutchen: 'Players come and players go'
Andrew McCutchen is as beloved by Pirates fans as Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell. However, it seems unlikely that McCutchen will match those franchise icons ...
Pirates not expecting to have Jung Ho Kang in 2018
The Pirates are not expecting to have Jung Ho Kang back in 2018. "Getting Kang back would be huge," general manager Neal Huntington said Saturday at ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.