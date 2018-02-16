Tim Benz: Steelers set a path Pirates should follow

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tim Benz | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 8:34 p.m.
Pirates president Frank Coonelly stands with chairman Bob Nutting during a news conference announcing the trade of Andrew McCutchen to the Giants on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates president Frank Coonelly stands with chairman Bob Nutting during a news conference announcing the trade of Andrew McCutchen to the Giants on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting discusses the trade of Andrew McCutchen to the Giants Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting discusses the trade of Andrew McCutchen to the Giants Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at PNC Park.

When it comes to cultivating faith from the average Pittsburgh sports fan, this week crystallized why and how the Steelers seem to be able to do it.

And why the Pirates don't.

Recently, Steelers owner Art Rooney II made his usual end-of-season media rounds. Some of his comments weren't very well received in this region. In particular, a lot of observers felt that Rooney II was far too dismissive of the team's late-season defensive downturn.

“We have made some investments there that we feel still have upside ahead of them,” said Rooney II. “But by the looks of things in the playoffs, it's not easy to play defense in this league anymore.”

Many fans and media members were critical of those remarks, myself included.

No one in this town, with this team's pride swaddled in 45 years of Terrible Towel waving defense, was looking for a message of: “Eh, it's OK that our defense stunk at the end. Everybody else's defense stinks, too.”

So the Steelers did what any good business does. They self-evaluated.

They heard what their consumers were saying about the product. The team pivoted positions and gave the ticket-buying public what it wanted.

A pound of its own flesh.

Days later, at a meeting with Steelers Nation Unite fans, Rooney changed his tone.

“Last year, there were some games where we were kind of soft against the run,” Rooney said. “That's not Steeler football or Steeler defense.”

When asked about the draft, Rooney stated, “we're probably going to pick some guys on the defensive side of the ball. We have to be strong on defense as well as offense, so it's probably going to be a little heavier on the defensive side.”

Steelers' general manager Kevin Colbert picked up the baton Thursday in a small media gathering on the Southside. During the course of the conversation, he called the defense “under-aggressive against the run and over-aggressive against the pass.”

Colbert also said 13-3 wasn't good enough. He said the team actually took a step back from 2016 last year despite a better record because it failed to win a playoff game.

“If we don't change the roster we had in 2017, what reason would we think that there would be any difference in the result? We have to be ready to be better than we were last year,” said Colbert.

Basically, what every Steelers fan felt they needed to hear.

Then you have the Pirates.

Feel free to insert your own sad trombone sound effect at this point.

In the wake of trading Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole, the Pirates launched a media campaign where Frank Coonelly, Neal Huntington and Bob Nutting did everything in their power to brainwash people into believing that the moves weren't the end of a rare successful era of Pirates baseball.

They tried to tell the fan base that it isn't looking at rebuilding project.

Basically, the fans were getting snowed on, and Bucco management was telling them the weather was sunny and 80 degrees outside.

That attempt backfired. In fact, I got the sense that fans were more upset at the Pirates' failed spin control than they were at the trades themselves.

Yet, what happened the first time Clint Hurdle addressed the media at spring training? The first time we've heard from the manager in uniform since his roster was stripped?

“The place is going to explode when we win it all. The place is going to explode. I still believe that. I look forward to the opportunity to stand and be a part of that,” Hurdle said.

I'm pretty sure Clint won't be standing when that happens. Nor will I. If any of you reading this right now have grandkids soon, they may be in the old folks home by that time.

Is that what Pirates fans really need right now? More optimistic yarn spinning?

When we are just a few weeks removed from Huntington admitting that his precious “win projection models” predict the Pirates will see even fewer victories than the 75 posted by last year's club, do we want a manager waxing poetic about a World Series title?

No one is saying Hurdle should've come out and said: “Look. We are going to be awful this year. Any other questions?”

But that level of pie-in-the-sky hyperbole in Bradenton is tone deaf. It sounded like another mouthful of what the public has already been forced to eat — more empty predictions with little evidence to back up the claim.

Whereas the Steelers publicly recharted their course.

The Steelers read the room. The Pirates read from their own press release.

Geographically, the two teams are only separated by a parking lot. Theoretically, it's more like the Grand Canyon.

Tim Benz hosts the Steelers pregame show on WDVE and ESPN Pittsburgh. He is a regular host/contributor on KDKA-TV and 105.9 FM.

