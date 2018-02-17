Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tim Benz

Pirates RF Gregory Polanco focused on health, not pressure

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Gregory Polanco takes the field for practice Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Pirate City.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Gregory Polanco takes the field for practice Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Pirate City.
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte and right fielder Gregory Polanco signs autographs for fans after a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte and right fielder Gregory Polanco signs autographs for fans after a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte (left) and right fielder Gregory Polanco take batting practice together during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte (left) and right fielder Gregory Polanco take batting practice together during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco hugs hitting coach Jeff Branson after arriving for spring training Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco hugs hitting coach Jeff Branson after arriving for spring training Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco catches a ball behind his back during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco catches a ball behind his back during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco waits to take batting practice during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco waits to take batting practice during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte (left) and right fielder Gregory Polanco stand together in the outfield during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte (left) and right fielder Gregory Polanco stand together in the outfield during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco dances in the outfield with shortstop Jordy Mercer before a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco dances in the outfield with shortstop Jordy Mercer before a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco catches a ball in front of center fielder Starling Marte during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco catches a ball in front of center fielder Starling Marte during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco walks from the field with center fielder Starling Marte during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco walks from the field with center fielder Starling Marte during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco tosses a ball during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco tosses a ball during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco tosses a ball during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco tosses a ball during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco cstands with Austin Meadows during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco cstands with Austin Meadows during a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco laughs with shortstop Jordy Mercer before a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco laughs with shortstop Jordy Mercer before a workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 13 hours ago

BRADENTON, Fla. – Gregory Polanco arrived at Pirate City on Saturday focused on staying healthy this season and stating that his preference is to remain in right field for the Pirates.

After missing 40 games last season, landing on the disabled list three times with hamstring strains, Polanco spent the offseason working on tightening his core and strengthening his lower body.

"That was everything for me," Polanco said. "That was my plan, going into the offseason. I got to the offseason and was like, 'I've got to get my body ready. I need to get my core and my back and my lower body stronger and put it in shape.' That was my plan."

Gregory Polanco, on whether he's putting pressure on himself and how much he and Starling Martewant to have bounce-back seasons: pic.twitter.com/kGRaezknTS

— Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) February 17, 2018

Polanco said he lost seven to eight pounds, dropped his body-fat percentage and got leaner after bulking up the previous year, following a breakout 22-homer, 86-RBI campaign in 2016.

"I feel quicker," Polanco said. "I feel like I can be me."

Polanco said he isn't feeling any added pressure after the Pirates traded five-time All-Star centerfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants. While Starling Marte pronounced himself ready to move to centerfield, Polanco wants to remain in right after starting 68 games there last season, 25 in left and two in center.

"Play me in right. I want to be in right field," Polanco said. Other guys can play left field. I like right field and I want to stay there my whole career. … I feel more comfortable in right field."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

