Pirates RF Gregory Polanco focused on health, not pressure

BRADENTON, Fla. – Gregory Polanco arrived at Pirate City on Saturday focused on staying healthy this season and stating that his preference is to remain in right field for the Pirates.

After missing 40 games last season, landing on the disabled list three times with hamstring strains, Polanco spent the offseason working on tightening his core and strengthening his lower body.

"That was everything for me," Polanco said. "That was my plan, going into the offseason. I got to the offseason and was like, 'I've got to get my body ready. I need to get my core and my back and my lower body stronger and put it in shape.' That was my plan."

Polanco said he lost seven to eight pounds, dropped his body-fat percentage and got leaner after bulking up the previous year, following a breakout 22-homer, 86-RBI campaign in 2016.

"I feel quicker," Polanco said. "I feel like I can be me."

Polanco said he isn't feeling any added pressure after the Pirates traded five-time All-Star centerfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants. While Starling Marte pronounced himself ready to move to centerfield, Polanco wants to remain in right after starting 68 games there last season, 25 in left and two in center.

"Play me in right. I want to be in right field," Polanco said. Other guys can play left field. I like right field and I want to stay there my whole career. … I feel more comfortable in right field."

