Tim Benz: Keep sports out of politics? OK, then keep politics out of sports

LeBron James shut up. Dribbled. And won the NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Thanks for the advice, Laura Ingraham. He never could've gotten there without you.

Yes, this weekend's NBA All-Star game was the latest sporting event to be discussed as much for political reasons as it was for athletics.

Ingraham berated James and Kevin Durant on Fox News last week during something she ironically called a “Jum Dock Alert.”

Or is it “Jumb Doc”?

I'll let the edit desk decide.

Ingraham bashed the two players for doing what she described as a “barely intelligible” and “ungrammatical” interview with Cari Champion on “Uninterrupted.”

If you haven't seen it, picture James Corden's “Carpool Karaoke” with less singing and more height.

The interview swerved into the lane of politics eventually, and that's what made Ingraham upset. The players bashed President Donald Trump. Ingraham responded by saying, “It's unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

She added, “Keep the political commentary to yourself.” And, “Shut up and dribble.”

Ding! There it is. I'll take “Political Code-Speak” for $1,000, Alex.

If the Colin Kaepernick anthem drama taught us anything, phrases such as “keep the politics to yourself,” or “shut up and play,” really mean something else: “Don't talk politics if your politics are different from mine.”

That goes for “the left” and “the right.”

Go on Twitter sometime. What used to be viewed as “healthy political discourse” has been replaced by “jumping into my social media echo chamber so I can have other people tell me what I think is right and that the other side is full of idiots.”

But what made this segment on Fox News so galling was the hypocrisy. Its point was sports figures should stay silent on political and social matters.

Unless, of course, the opinions being expressed advance a conservative agenda. Like when they put Curt Schilling on the air.

Or Bob Knight. Or Joe Namath.

Or myriad other celebrities from Chuck Norris, to Kid Rock, to Dog the Bounty Hunter, to Fabio.

Thanks to the Twitter feed of Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long for coming up with those screenshots , by the way.

Didn't Chachi speak at the Republican National Convention, too?

To be frank, I'm not really interested in LeBron's hot takes on social matters, either. But any opinions he has on race relations are going to resonate more with me than Namath's views on North Korea .

That's the main point here. If you don't value sports figures' political opinions because you view them as being uneducated, then blow them off. It's easy. Don't pay attention. Don't click the link. Change the channel.

But if they are asked, they have a right to answer. And “shut up and dribble” isn't an appropriate response unless you also are going to tell Ted Nugent to “shut up and play ‘Cat Scratch Fever.' ”

Sure. I assume many sports fans would rather have politics and sports be separate entities. Yet the louder political talking heads yell at athletes to stay out of their tree house, the more the two topics intersect.

For instance, if it weren't for Ingraham's diatribe about sports on a political outlet, I never would've even thought to click on that “Uninterrupted” link.

Full disclosure here: I had no idea Champion even did those interviews. Nor would I have cared to seek out an avenue to get LeBron's gripping sociopolitical commentary.

Also, the Kaepernick anthem debate was just starting to fade when Trump ramped it back up during that Alabama rally in September. The news cycle had crested. It was about a week away from becoming a secondary topic. The players would've moved on from the protest, which eventually happened anyway.

The next thing you know, though, Trump is doing his “You're fired” bit, and Mike Pence is in Indianapolis doing his staged walkout routine.

Even during his campaign, Trump was name dropping every NFL quarterback he could think of as “a friend.” He even went so far as to rope in a Joe Paterno reference here in Pittsburgh.

Paterno had been dead for four years by that point!

Wanna keep sport figures out of politics, Laura? Fine. That'll never happen. But I'll play along.

Just make it all sports figures then. Not only the ones you don't like.

And keep your politics out of my sports in exchange.

Tim Benz hosts the Steelers pregame show on WDVE and ESPN Pittsburgh. He is a regular host/contributor on KDKA-TV and 105.9 FM.