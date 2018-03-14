Tim Benz: Rhode Island's Dan Hurley growing more fond of Pittsburgh; Pitt better be fond of him

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh has been blessed when it comes to this weekend's NCAA regional. Attending teams such as Villanova and Duke have marquee recognition.

Three Wooden Award finalists are here (Villanova's Jalen Brunson, Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Oklahoma's Trae Young). Then there's Alabama's Collin Sexton who stole the show at the SEC tournament last week.

But for locals, the biggest point of interest may be the guy who is coaching the No. 7 seed from America's smallest state in the earliest game of the tournament.

Within some media circles , Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley has emerged as the favorite to replace Kevin Stallings as the basketball coach at Pitt.

During Wednesday's media availability, Hurley tried to downplay both the rumors and the, hmm, “irony” of his team being podded here.

“I haven't thought one second about any other team, or program, or what city I'm coaching in relative to who has a coaching vacancy,” Hurley said.

Later on in the interview, Hurley at least acknowledged some flashbacks to his Big East playing days at the Fitzgerald Field House as a Seton Hall Pirate.

“I had some really bad games in there. Not too many fond memories as a player,” he said.

“I remember struggling against Sean Miller. Then Jerry McCullough.”

If Pitt's latest, greatest coaching search firm failed to remind Hurley that the Panthers don't play basketball at Fitzgerald anymore, he appears to be aware on his own.

“I followed the program,” he said. “I'm a basketball junky, so the work that Ben (Howland) and Jamie (Dixon) did there was amazing.”

Hurley went onto wax nostalgic over his team's upset of then No. 15 Pitt at the Pete when he was coaching Wagner back in 2011. He also spoke warmly about winning the Atlantic-10 Tournament at PPG Paints Arena last year.

I was lukewarm at best on the notion of Hurley coming here before Stallings was hired two years ago. Hurley's name came up back then, too. But that was on the heels of zero NCAA appearances in four years with the Rams, and a recently-concluded 17-15 campaign.

Given his well known surname in basketball circles, I thought then Hurley was just being thrown out as a candidate by fans and media because it was low hanging fruit.

Since then, the foundation he has set has clearly started to yield results. The 7-24 program he inherited has now made the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons.

Hurley isn't just Bob's “other son,” and Bobby's little brother. He's his own coach. And a good one at that.

“He's just a loud body, just getting on you, and trying to make you a better person, just as well as trying to make you a better player.,” URI guard Jared Terrell said. “It's kind of hard not to like him.”

Hurley is the right hire for Pitt.

Having played for — and coached under — his Hall of Fame father at St. Anthony's in New Jersey, Hurley may reconnect that Panther pipeline to the greater New York City area that served Pittsburgh so well. Six of Hurley's current players hail from New York, New Jersey or New England.

Three more are from Philadelphia or Maryland. That's fertile recruiting ground in the ACC.

Plus he's a guy many fans want. That really shouldn't be a factor. But after a coach nobody wanted — via a hiring process nobody liked — it kinda does this time.

After all, alumni donations matter. Ticket revenue matters.

An occasionally positive headline in a primarily pro sports town doesn't hurt either.

But can the Panthers woo him away from Kingston? Wanting him is one thing. Being able to afford him is another, especially given what may also have to be paid to Stallings in his buyout.

There also is the prospect of another school — many have suggested UConn — making overtures given Hurley's profile and increasing reputation.

For their part, Rams' players say they haven't been concerned about Hurley leaving in the past.

“We never really felt like he was going to go anywhere because his loyalty to us. He always told us he had our back. And we trusted him, ” URI senior Jarvis Garrett said. “We just took his word on it. And that's why we went with it.”

Garrett and four other seniors are leaving this year, however. Perhaps that'll cause Hurley to have a change of heart.

Hurley is the guy Pitt fans should want. But if they don't get him, two other rumored candidates also are coaching against each other here this weekend in Pittsburgh. They are Tim Cluess of Iona and Duke assistant John Scheyer.

