Tim Benz

Tim Benz: If not Dan Hurley, 2 other Pitt coaching options are in Pittsburgh, too

Tim Benz | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:03 a.m.
Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer sits next to head coach Mike Krzyzewski during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer sits next to head coach Mike Krzyzewski during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

The fans from the visiting schools packed PPG Paints Arena to see the players. But many of the fans from Pittsburgh in attendance came to see a coach.

Rhode Island bench boss Dan Hurley is assumed to be a leading candidate to replace Kevin Stallings as Pitt's head coach.

He didn't disappoint Thursday, guiding his team to a 83-78 overtime win against Oklahoma to open up the NCAA Tournament games in Pittsburgh.

Hurley lived and died with every possession. His Rams played hard. They passed the ball on the interior. They worked as a unit. His big-bodied seniors looked like mature, burly athletes. They made money baskets. His players took turns riding Sooners star Trae Young down the court and making him earn everything.

In some ways, they looked like ... Pitt! Good Pitt. Like, early Howland/Dixon-era Pitt.

When the horn finally went off, Hurley spun his back to the court. He faced the URI fans and he held his arms aloft, soaking it in like a WWE wrestler making his ring entrance.

This guy would own basketball fans in this town.

But what if he doesn't come here? What if a bigger school with more money and a better program lures him away?

Or maybe he stays at Rhode Island?

Both options are possible, so the Panther athletic department needs more options. Tom Crean has reportedly met with Panther officials. But it appears he'll wind up at Georgia . Heather Lyke could make a call to Thad Matta to see if he really doesn't want to coach anymore, or if maybe he just didn't want to go to the SEC after turning down Georgia before Crean took the job.

Or maybe grab a guy from either bench in the very next game.

In a twist of irony, as soon as Hurley's Rams left the court, Tim Cluess' Iona Gaels took to it, against Duke. The Blue Devils won. As they so often do.

Someone who helped forge that storied Blue Devil tradition is Jon Scheyer. He was a second-team All American and a national champion for head coach Mike Krzyzewski there before graduating in 2011. Now, he's an assistant on his staff.

Scheyer is just 30. Others in Division I are in that age range, though. Louisville's David Padgett is 33. Morehead State's Preston Spradlin was 30 when he took over that program.

That doesn't mean it can't work. It simply would be a case of Lyke's search firm believing it had identified a future coaching rock star and getting him to Pitt before anyone else could.

"Do you go then to a lower Division I or mid-Division I, or do you try to skip that step and wait for an opportunity to get something in a power conference," Krzyzewski wondered aloud. "I always tell them: Follow your heart. Just use your head while you're following it."

Recently, other former Blue Devils assistants such as Steve Wojciechowski left to take a first head coaching job in the Big East at Marquette. Chris Collins jumped right into the Big Ten with Northwestern. Both coached their teams into the NCAA Tournament last year.

Scheyer knows the ACC. He played in the conference for four years and has been on the Duke bench for four more. Pitt has struggled with the transition from the Big East.

As a blue blood program, Scheyer likely has recruiting ties all over the country, as the Blue Devils' nationally composed roster suggests.

He's also renowned as a good developer of talent, receiving much credit for the mentorship of Tyus Jones, Luke Kennard and Frank Jackson in recent years.

Meanwhile, the polar opposite of Scheyer is Tim Cluess.

He's been coaching for 27 years. He's won the MAAC championship four times in eight years at Iona. Before that it was high school for 14 years, Suffolk Community College for a year and CW Post for four.

After growing up in Queens and going to St. Johns and Hofstra, let's just say he knows the New York basketball nooks and crannies.

That served Pitt pretty well before, didn't it?

But why, at 59 years old, has he never wanted to make the leap to a bigger conference?

"I've had a couple of opportunities where people have called me, and I really haven't expressed much interest in it," said Cluess Wednesday. "It wasn't something that I thought would be the right fit for my family at the time. I'm thrilled to be at Iona, and we're just trying to get better there."

One thing that should interest Pitt about Cluess is that he wins with transfers. He knows how to recruit that market. Three of Iona's best players this year are transfers, and eight overall are new players.

The New York Times reported that the program is already in contact with 50 potential transfers.

If Cluess could get some of those players to follow him to Pitt, that could stop the bleeding on the court until he back-fills the roster with a more traditional recruiting process.

While Scheyer would be an out-of-the box risky hire from a traditional power, Cluess would be a traditional hire with out-of-the-box methods.

Both make sense in different ways. Both are on the periphery of speculation about Pitt's job, with the talk of Cluess getting more traction.

Which is probably why I like the idea of Scheyer more.

But neither are Hurley.

And that's the way to go.

