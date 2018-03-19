Tim Benz: Gateway Clipper got a bobcat, Steelers should have a Honey Badger

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I saw footage of Jon Bostic's introductory news conference. He seemed pleasant.

He fills a need at inside linebacker. He apparently didn't cost too much.

Why was I so mad watching his media session, then?

Did he say something off-putting about taking Ryan Shazier's job?

“I would never say replace,” Bostic said Monday after signing a two-year contract with the Steelers. “He's a special player.”

OK, that's not it.

I eventually realized, it's nothing about Bostic.

It's about who he isn't: Tyrann Mathieu.

That's who should have had a news conference on the South Side yesterday. Not Bostic.

Or they should have at least shared the room. But the artist formerly known as the “Honey Badger” should be here.

Like many Steelers observers, I have been waiting to see what the Steelers were going to do at the safety position, particularly after they cut Mike Mitchell and Rob Golden.

All the potentially targeted names are still available: Kenny Vaccaro, Eric Reid, Tre Boston, Morgan Burnett.

Mathieu, though, was the guy to get. Especially since we eventually saw what he accepted as a contract and where he went.

Before the signing became official, Mathieu told ESPN that “a bunch of teams reached out” and he wanted “to go somewhere where football is important and it matters.”

Mathieu went to Houston for one year at $7 million.

I'm not going to bash Houston or the stated reasons for Mathieu's decision . After all, it's Texas. Yeah, football is kind of important there.

Plus, if Deshaun Watson comes back healthy at quarterback, Mathieu's presence on the other side of the ball with Jadeveon Clowney and healed versions of J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus would be formidable.

So getting back to the playoffs this year for the Texans is a possibility.

The Steelers are a lot closer to a Super Bowl, though. And I think Mathieu would have been a perfect fit.

Many concerned followers of the Steelers say Shazier can't be replaced because he's a linebacker who can do a lot of things that a safety does. Well, how about a safety who can do a lot of the things a linebacker does instead?

Since Sean Davis was drafted, we've been told he can play either free or strong safety. So put Davis at free safety and Mathieu at strong.

For one year, maybe the former All-Pro could do some of the things Troy Polamalu used to do in Pittsburgh in the box, attacking the line of scrimmage, patrolling the middle of the field, etc.

The one-year angle is important. The biggest drawback to Mathieu likely is his injury history. He has suffered a torn ACL in both knees. Although, he did play all 16 games last season.

For a team as close to a title as the Steelers are — if holes like this one are plugged on defense — why not pay Mathieu on a one-year “prove it” deal for what is likely well within market price for a guy who, under normal circumstances, would have set the rate at a much higher level?

If you can't keep him after next year, oh well. It's better than not having him at all. Who knows? Maybe he'd stay.

Before we do our usual hand-wringing over not being able to fit Mathieu under the cap, I'm sure they could have.

Let's not blame Le'Veon Bell for this. Yeah, I know. He's making $14.5 million. But he made $12.1 million last year under a lower cap, and the Steelers still tried to sign Dont'a Hightower for at least $8 million long term.

So this miss isn't all to be explained away because of Bell's franchise tag.

The Steelers brought in former Miami safety Michael Thomas for a look. They also signed Bostic and reportedly were interested in acquiring special teams ace Matthew Slater from New England. Obviously, they still are looking to spend at least a little more money.

Even more space can be created through additional restructures or further releases from the current roster.

Heck, just get Mathieu, find another Slater/Golden-type cheaper or through the draft and bite the bullet by making Tyler Matakevich the full-time No. 3 inside linebacker behind Vince Williams and whomever they draft at that position in the first or second round.

It's possible the Steelers tried to land Mathieu, and he just prefers Houston. Maybe he hates cold weather. Or perhaps the Steelers think he's too beat up or not fast enough anymore.

Short of those explanations, I would have pushed harder to get a deal done and taken the risk on him.

If the Gateway Clipper can have a bobcat , the Steelers should have a Honey Badger.

Tim Benz hosts the Steelers pregame show on WDVE and ESPN Pittsburgh. He is a regular host/contributor on KDKA-TV and 105.9 FM.