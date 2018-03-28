Tim Benz: Could Steelers really draft QB in 1st or 2nd round?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Could the Steelers really draft a quarterback in the first two rounds in the NFL Draft?

Yes. They could.

Should they?

No. They have more pressing needs.

But Tim, what if your wubby, Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State, is available?

Yes, Mike Tomlin put that hunk of cheese on the mousetrap.

So, of course, I'm sniffing it.

Nothing makes a columnist/talk show host salivate like ol' fashioned quarterback draft talk. And the Steelers are talking to high-profile quarterbacks in advance of April's NFL Draft.

Tomlin was in Stillwater for Rudolph's pro day, and he plans on going to Lamar Jackson's at Louisville's as well.

"I just think it's prudent business practice where if a quarterback is in his 30s, you better know what the market looks like," Tomlin said at the owners' meetings via ESPN.com. "At some point it's going to be real and maybe it is this year."

It's probably intentional misinformation. Get other teams thinking the Steelers may be interested in grabbing "their guy" in the late first or early second round so Kevin Colbert can perhaps bait a favorable trade.

Or maybe it's long-term homework, in case a Jimmy Garoppolo or AJ McCarron situation develops with one of these passers at the end of their first contract with their drafting team down the road.

One of them, Rudolph, is a guy I've wanted the Steelers to select for two years.

I stress want ed. As in, past tense. I want ed the Steelers to draft him when the slim prospect existed that current quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may really consider retiring after 2018.

But now that Roethlisberger allegedly wants to play this year and maybe even two more , drafting a quarterback in the first two rounds would be impractical.

Even if it's Rudolph, who I think is the most solid bet to be a quality starter in this draft after Sam Darnold of USC. He threw for a school-record 13,618 yards and 92 touchdowns during his time at Oklahoma State.

Granted, approximately 12,000 of those yards and 90 of those touchdowns came in his two career games against Pitt's defense.

But impressive numbers nonetheless.

He's 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, throws a good deep ball, is accurate (63 percent career) and throws few interceptions (26 total in 1,447 career attempts).

Yet other class of 2018 QBs like Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen seem to have elicited more praise from pro scouts.

Coming from Oklahoma State, Rudolph has a "first-read only/system QB" reputation.

Similarly, Jackson, the Heisman trophy winner, is viewed by some as a great athlete who may have the tools but not the polish or size yet to start in the NFL.

If either bias against either player allows them to fall, and QB-hungry teams soak up all the top prospects early, the Steelers could have a gift sitting for them at pick No. 28 in the first round.

Maybe even at the 60th pick in Round 2.

"Even if you are not drafting a specific position, you still want to evaluate it and place it properly on your board so that the positions you are looking at are stacked accordingly," Colbert said in that same ESPN post.

It sounds exciting. But they can't.

OK, they can. But they shouldn't.

The Steelers have too many holes. The team desperately needs an inside linebacker. At least four first-round-graded players at that position exist. One should be available for the Steelers at No. 28.

Given Ryan Shazier's injury, it'd be irresponsible to skip that position for a guy who won't start for three more years on offense.

Given Le'Veon Bell's uncertain contract status, it'd be irresponsible to leave James Conner or Fitz Toussaint to potentially be the opening-week starter this year or next.

Given Bud Dupree's stalled development and looming fifth-year option decision, it'd be irresponsible to avoid better bolstering the pass rush.

Plus, for a team trying to cut back on distractions, how do you think the drama will increase if the Steelers bring a high-profile rookie QB into the mix when Ben Roethlisberger has just let it be known he wants to continue playing for the foreseeable future?

Seems counterintuitive, doesn't it?

After all, that's one thing that's never existed here in Pittsburgh for Roethlisberger: a true threat.

He's had quality backups in the past, but he's never really had competition.

Jackson and Rudolph could be viewed as such.

I love the idea of looking for Roethlisberger's successor.

I love that idea even more if it's Rudolph.

I don't love that idea if it comes before the Steelers take an inside linebacker, running back or pass rusher, though.

Tim Benz hosts the Steelers pregame show on WDVE and ESPN Pittsburgh.