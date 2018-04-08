Tim Benz: Brett Keisel has wisdom for Steelers' Le'Veon Bell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The grass isn't always greener on the other side.

However, the money can be.

Eventually, Le'Veon Bell is going to have to make a decision along those lines when it comes to whether or not he's going to stay in Pittsburgh.

Beyond the franchise tag rancor that exists right now, if the Steelers and their star running back can't agree on a long-term contract extension this offseason, the likelihood is that once 2018 ends Bell will hit the open market as a free agent.

At that point, it'll be up to him whether or not he wants to go to another team for a king's ransom.

By this point, we get it. It's all been well documented. Bell perceives himself as a contractual pioneer for running backs. He wants security at a high-risk position. He's demanding payment for both his running and his receiving skills.

For the rest of his playing career, that'll make him happy. His ego may be stroked by landing a paradigm-shifting contract. At his reportedly requested $15-$17 million per year — if he still can get it after this season — he should be financially secured for life.

As if the reported $13.1 million the Steelers offered last year couldn't do that, right?

But what if Bell's new team stinks? What if they can only pay him what he wants because the rest of the roster isn't talented or isn't experienced? Will a move be worth it?

And is there something to be said for life after football, too?

The city of Pittsburgh deifies its retired Steelers who remain in the region. Jerome Bettis and Hines Ward have restaurants. Charlie Batch and Mel Blount run major charities. Rocky Bleier staged his own one-man play at Heinz Hall. Dwayne Woodruff became a judge. John Stallworth owns part of the team.

Lynn Swann ran for governor, for crying out loud! A few of those guys only made a fraction of the on-field impact Bell already has.

Statistically, anyway.

“Alumni” is a term normally associated with the college ranks. However, the Steelers are a pro team that operates in that mode with its former players.

It's an organization where simply wearing the team's emblem on your helmet is akin to getting your fraternity letters tattooed onto your skin.

That mentality was very much on display Friday evening at Heinz Field for the roast of Brett Keisel. It was an event to benefit the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative, an annual fundraiser that's been going for 20 years now. Year by year, different Steelers have taken their turns in the verbal dunking booth at the hands of their former Black and Gold frat brothers.

Before the festivities, Blount commented that the alumni guest list had swelled to a point he hadn't seen in years as the recently retired Steelers of the mid-2000s were now mingling with the Super Steelers of the 70s.

“Pittsburgh is a pretty unique place,” said Blount. “We're reaching players from different generations. It's pretty special.”

But you'll see guys like this at Steelers-related events all the time, like Keisel's own “Shear Da Beard” fundraiser to benefit Children's Hospital, which was inspired when former teammate Aaron Smith's child was diagnosed with leukemia.

“It's not like the other 31 NFL teams,” said Keisel. “There might be a few that are close. But it's not like them.

“We're all a family.”

OK, Brett. You got me. I'm dabbing my eyes with my Terrible Towel. Regarding Bell, though, money is money isn't it?

“He is maybe the greatest player at that position. And that's what he wants,” said Keisel. “The business side of things can get ugly. But at the end of the day, you've got to go for what you can, when you can.”

Keisel throws a pretty heavy caveat in there, though.

“One thing that I loved about playing here was that you've all got to work together to keep the team together. Luckily I was with a bunch of guys who did that, and we had the success that we did.”

As in three Super Bowl trips and two trophies since 2005. And yes, many of the core players in the Heinz Field era could've hit the open market or demanded bigger deals, and the cap wouldn't support that payroll in Pittsburgh given all the talent they've had in that time.

To be clear, Bell owes no one that same treatment. He's his own man.

To be clear, this isn't a guilt trip. He has put in the time and put up the numbers. He can do what he wants.

And, to be clear, Bell leaving via free agency doesn't automatically make him persona non grata in his retirement years.

It's just a reminder that once football is done, that lawn made of $100 bills may not seem as green in 2039 as it does in 2019.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.