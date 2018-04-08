Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tim Benz

Tim Benz: Brett Keisel has wisdom for Steelers' Le'Veon Bell

Tim Benz | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell avoids the Chiefs' Ron Parker in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell avoids the Chiefs' Ron Parker in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell smiles at fans before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell smiles at fans before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Updated less than a minute ago

The grass isn't always greener on the other side.

However, the money can be.

Eventually, Le'Veon Bell is going to have to make a decision along those lines when it comes to whether or not he's going to stay in Pittsburgh.

Beyond the franchise tag rancor that exists right now, if the Steelers and their star running back can't agree on a long-term contract extension this offseason, the likelihood is that once 2018 ends Bell will hit the open market as a free agent.

At that point, it'll be up to him whether or not he wants to go to another team for a king's ransom.

By this point, we get it. It's all been well documented. Bell perceives himself as a contractual pioneer for running backs. He wants security at a high-risk position. He's demanding payment for both his running and his receiving skills.

For the rest of his playing career, that'll make him happy. His ego may be stroked by landing a paradigm-shifting contract. At his reportedly requested $15-$17 million per year — if he still can get it after this season — he should be financially secured for life.

As if the reported $13.1 million the Steelers offered last year couldn't do that, right?

But what if Bell's new team stinks? What if they can only pay him what he wants because the rest of the roster isn't talented or isn't experienced? Will a move be worth it?

And is there something to be said for life after football, too?

The city of Pittsburgh deifies its retired Steelers who remain in the region. Jerome Bettis and Hines Ward have restaurants. Charlie Batch and Mel Blount run major charities. Rocky Bleier staged his own one-man play at Heinz Hall. Dwayne Woodruff became a judge. John Stallworth owns part of the team.

Lynn Swann ran for governor, for crying out loud! A few of those guys only made a fraction of the on-field impact Bell already has.

Statistically, anyway.

“Alumni” is a term normally associated with the college ranks. However, the Steelers are a pro team that operates in that mode with its former players.

It's an organization where simply wearing the team's emblem on your helmet is akin to getting your fraternity letters tattooed onto your skin.

That mentality was very much on display Friday evening at Heinz Field for the roast of Brett Keisel. It was an event to benefit the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative, an annual fundraiser that's been going for 20 years now. Year by year, different Steelers have taken their turns in the verbal dunking booth at the hands of their former Black and Gold frat brothers.

Before the festivities, Blount commented that the alumni guest list had swelled to a point he hadn't seen in years as the recently retired Steelers of the mid-2000s were now mingling with the Super Steelers of the 70s.

“Pittsburgh is a pretty unique place,” said Blount. “We're reaching players from different generations. It's pretty special.”

But you'll see guys like this at Steelers-related events all the time, like Keisel's own “Shear Da Beard” fundraiser to benefit Children's Hospital, which was inspired when former teammate Aaron Smith's child was diagnosed with leukemia.

“It's not like the other 31 NFL teams,” said Keisel. “There might be a few that are close. But it's not like them.

“We're all a family.”

OK, Brett. You got me. I'm dabbing my eyes with my Terrible Towel. Regarding Bell, though, money is money isn't it?

“He is maybe the greatest player at that position. And that's what he wants,” said Keisel. “The business side of things can get ugly. But at the end of the day, you've got to go for what you can, when you can.”

Keisel throws a pretty heavy caveat in there, though.

“One thing that I loved about playing here was that you've all got to work together to keep the team together. Luckily I was with a bunch of guys who did that, and we had the success that we did.”

As in three Super Bowl trips and two trophies since 2005. And yes, many of the core players in the Heinz Field era could've hit the open market or demanded bigger deals, and the cap wouldn't support that payroll in Pittsburgh given all the talent they've had in that time.

To be clear, Bell owes no one that same treatment. He's his own man.

To be clear, this isn't a guilt trip. He has put in the time and put up the numbers. He can do what he wants.

And, to be clear, Bell leaving via free agency doesn't automatically make him persona non grata in his retirement years.

It's just a reminder that once football is done, that lawn made of $100 bills may not seem as green in 2039 as it does in 2019.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me