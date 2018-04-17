Tim Benz: Pirates' Trevor Williams continues to adjust expectations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We're at the point where Trevor Williams can throw six innings, allow just two runs, four hits, and we respond by saying, “He was OK. Pretty good.”

That's how Williams has adjusted the bar this year.

At this time in 2017, we would've done backflips down the Clemente Bridge to see an outing from him with numbers like that. On Memorial Day last season, his ERA was 5.93.

But after winning his first three appearances this year, expectations have elevated. He was pulled with a no-hitter going in his first start. He allowed just three total runs in 11 1⁄ 3 innings over his next two.

The 2-0 defeat Tuesday night was his first loss of the season. On most nights, though, that line posted above should be good enough to win.

Williams was simply out-pitched by Colorado's Chad Bettis. No shame there. Bettis has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year.

After the game, Williams talked about how it was hard to get his slider going in the frigid air. So his arsenal was limited. Instead, the right-hander got by with his changeup more often because, in his words, batters were swinging early to move counts along quickly in the cold weather.

That was an effective approach.

“We got some good swings and misses on my slider. But it was really sinker and changeup today,” Williams said. “We thought we could get some cheap outs that way with some sinker-rollover and some changeup-rollover.”

That speaks to Clint Hurdle's highest praise of Williams' efforts this year. It's not so much physical location, or velocity or bite on his breaking pitches. Rather, the Pirates manager praises an intangible for Williams.

“This man has a feel to pitch beyond his years,” Hurdle gushed Tuesday before Williams' start. “He identifies what's working. How it's working. What's not working. And he goes.”

The biggest buzz word surrounding the Pirates this year is “sustainable.” Read any opinion piece on the Pirates or catch any broadcast discussion about them, and that's how the conversation is framed: “How ‘sustainable' is their hot start?”

A solid two weeks doesn't make a season. This good beginning for the Buccos probably feels more grand than it really is because our expectations were so tragically low given the offseason purge of popular veterans and the failure to replace them with familiar names.

A lot of what the Pirates are doing right now isn't sustainable. Their recent woes at the plate are already implying that. The Bucs have only exceeded two runs once in their past five games.

Once scalding, Gregory Polanco has just one hit in his last five games. Colin Moran hasn't had an extra-base hit in eight games. Cleanup hitter Josh Bell has just one homer.

But some other aspects of the Pirates that have been good this year should be counted on as being positive, stabilizing forces for the next 140 contests or so.

Now that he is healthy, Jameson Taillon is pitching like the first-round draft choice he was in 2010.

Corey Dickerson is hitting like the former All-Star Neal Huntington thought he was acquiring before the season started. Wednesday's 0 for 4 snapped an 11-game hitting streak. His batting average is a robust .328.

In seven appearances since his awful opening day in Detroit, Felipe Vazquez hasn't allowed a run.

So let's blame that one bad game on Felipe Rivero instead. Thank God they got rid of that bum, huh?

Williams is as much of a variable in this argument as anyone on the roster. Steven Brault and Chad Kuhl are still developing. Ivan Nova is settling into that third or fourth starter role most thought he'd have before his uncommonly great beginning to his Pirates' career.

So if the Pirates are to flirt with contention this year, Williams is going to have to be a legitimate No. 2 starter in the rotation.

There's evidence suggesting he can do that. He started 25 games last year. That's a good sample size to build on for his third year. After those first two rocky months mentioned earlier, Williams did nothing but improve.

His ERA dropped to 4.34 in June, 3.86 and 3.93 in July and August and 2.38 in September. That tells me a full year of solid output from Williams is possible.

Winning three out of every four starts with an ERA of 1.93 like he's got now? No.

But six months equal to — or even better than — what he gave the Pirates last summer? Yes. Absolutely.

Trevor Williams is “sustainable.”

Based on how the Pirates are talked about these days, that's the highest compliment any player can receive.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.