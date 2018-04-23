Tim Benz: Kevin Colbert on monumental task of replacing Ryan Shazier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By drafting Ryan Shazier out of Ohio State in 2014, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made a big move towards countering offenses that had been attacking the middle of the field.

They had an antidote.

The Steelers now had a player who could shoot a gap to stuff the run or get a sack on a blitz. Yet, he was just as adept at dropping back and picking off a pass or knocking one down.

In his first few seasons, the improving Shazier showed he could be that so long as he could stay healthy. In 2017, he was finally proving he could do that, too.

Until he wasn't.

After playing in the first 12 games, a spinal cord injury against the Bengals ended his season. It has put the rest of his career, and his ability to fully run or walk again, in jeopardy.

Shazier's recovery has progressed to the point where he can stand. We saw that at a recent Penguins game and at the Ohio State spring game. But Colbert has already stated the team is ruling out the prospect of a return in 2018.

At Wednesday's predraft news conference, you could tell Colbert hated talking about that.

Beyond the personal sympathy felt toward Shazier, Colbert has the task of replacing someone who just recently had become a solution.

A solution expected to be with the Steelers for years to come.

"Football has changed. It's more horizontal than it is vertical," Colbert explained. "When we drafted Ryan Shazier, we talked about that. The game is changing, and Ryan was going to be a specific player to try to meet the challenges of modern football and he certainly did that for us."

Now they need another Ryan Shazier.

As if those players can just be plucked off "the linebacker tree" at the local "Pro Bowl Orchard."

So, is there another inside linebacker in this week's NFL Draft who can be a facsimile of what Shazier had become for the Steelers?

According to a lot of analysts, yes. His name is Roquan Smith from Georgia. He's almost exactly the same size as Shazier, 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds.

He will probably get selected long before the Steelers are on the board at No. 28.

"Smith is an ascending linebacker prospect with elite athletic ability, plus intelligence and an ability to be an effective cover linebacker on passing downs. While he's a little undersized, he does have the quickness and speed to keep himself from being mauled," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Smith has Pro Bowl traits and talent and will come off the board in the first round."

• Former high school wideout with elite athletic ability

• Speed demon who walks down backs looking to race him to the corner

• Fluid and explosive in space

Sound like anyone we know?

Fifteen years ago, the Steelers traded up to get Troy Polamalu. This player would be worth a similar move. But Colbert only had to climb 11 spots to get Polamalu. This could be a jump of 15-20. That'd take a huge exchange of future picks.

The other widely discussed names at the position are Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds, Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch and Alabama's Rashaan Evans.

Edmunds will be gone before the Steelers select, and may be more of an outside linebacker in their scheme anyway. Vander Esch flew up draft boards after the combine. But now concerns about a neck injury allegedly have some teams worried. Given Shazier's status, I wouldn't be surprised if the Steelers were in that group.

Evans was once rated by some as highly as Smith, but has fallen down the draft boards based on concerns surrounding a groin injury, a lack of starting experience and maybe not having quite the speed as some of these peers.

As we've written in this space, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper thinks Evans could still be available for the Steelers.

That would be a steal.

Failing such a break, this could be similar to 2016, when the Steelers identified a need at cornerback. A pack came off the board, and the Steelers took Artie Burns in the first round regardless of some opinions that he was a second-round pick.

Is the talent pool deep enough to support a similar selection in '18?

"It's a good class," Colbert said. "There's probably more kids available in this class where they maybe do one thing very well.

"There's probably more specialist guys available than the unique, top players."

Unfortunately, that's what Shazier is. A "unique, top player." Now the Steelers have to hunt for a second one in five years.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.