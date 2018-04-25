Tim Benz: Key to Penguins stopping Capitals' Alex Ovechkin on power play

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The only way to stop Shaquille O'Neal from dunking was to foul him and put him on the free-throw line

The only way to stop Barry Bonds was to intentionally walk him.

And the only way to stop Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin from the left circle on the power play is to — um — well, if you figure that out, let us know here in Pittsburgh.

Because as the Penguins prepare for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series in Washington, that debate is as poignant as it was in 2009 when these two teams first met in the postseason with Ovechkin on the Caps roster.

Between regular season and postseason play, Ovechkin has 658 career NHL goals. Yet it feels like we've seen him nail 700 from that one spot on the ice alone.

With about 300 of them coming against the Penguins.

Technically, it's “only” been 15 power-play goals yielded to the “Great 8” in the regular season, and three in the postseason. Still, that's more than he has picked up against every team in the league aside from the Rangers and Jets/Thrashers.

In recent playoffs, though, the Pens have done a better job against Ovechkin on the power play than most. The Russian superstar has tallied just one man-up goal in the last two series.

So when you hear discussions about modified defenses on the penalty kill — such as a diamond formation or a one-on-one shadowing concept — to minimize Ovechkin blasting away from the left circle, don't expect the Penguins to do anything like that unless Ovechkin burns them frequently over the first two games.

The commonly asked question is “How does Ovechkin get so wide open for that shot when everyone knows it's coming?” Failing a commitment to a shadow concept though, that's really not hard to answer.

Four guys are trying to cover the space of five. Plus, Ovechkin's ability to score from distance stretches the box so much that the PK specialist at the top right corner has to honor vast areas of ice.

Look at the power-play goal Ovechkin scored Monday in Game 6 to help close out Columbus.

Blue Jackets penalty killer Alexander Wennberg got stuck attempting to both take away the middle of the ice and defend Ovechkin.

The inherent paranoia of knowing an Ovechkin hammer from the left circle is coming at any point, often leads to the player failing to guard either threat particularly well.

Former Penguin and current team radio analyst Phil Bourque was on 102.5 FM on Wednesday describing the conundrum of Ovechkin on the power play.

“A lot of times when you penalty kill, you do a 50-50,” Bourque explained. “You kinda split it. You kinda guard ‘this guy' and ‘that guy' at the same time. With Ovechkin, you go 60-40. Maybe 70-30.”

To be fair, even if Wennberg was 90-10 it wouldn't have mattered on that rocket.

Last spring, The Washington Post ran a story about why Ovechkin is so deadly from the left circle on the power play. Caps goaltender Braden Holtby talked about how deceptive Ovechkin's release is. In his words, the puck “comes off the blade different every time.”

Kevin Shattenkirk — Ovechkin's teammate at the time — heaped praise on Ovechkin's ability to one-time to the far side as the goalie pushes fast from left to right when he sees the puck rotate over to Ovechkin, thinking he will try to go shortside.

Ovechkin's fellow power-play specialists help, too. Nick Backstrom is renowned for holding the puck to draw traffic then passing through a seam to get the action to Ovechkin. Defenseman John Carlson has a knack for tossing perfectly timed and paced passes from the point right into Ovechkin's wheelhouse as he is teeing up the shot.

“When you go out there on him, you just try to stay in line with his stick,” Penguin center Riley Sheahan said. “You just hope when you block it, it gets you in a good part of the equipment.”

That's why the Penguins' point of emphasis on the kill appears to be more about dousing Washington's entries and set up, as opposed to reacting once Ovechkin is preparing to fire.

Because at that point, it's too late.

“Pressure up ice. Don't make their entries too easy,” Penguin penalty killer Tom Kuhnhackl said. “So long as they are not in the set up, we can pressure. That helps us.”

That sounds good in theory. Let's see it applied in reality on the ice.

Short of that working, Matt Murray will need to be every bit the playoff hero he's been in years past if the Penguins are going to keep Ovechkin in check.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.