Tim Benz: The method behind the Steelers' draft madness

In attempting to evaluate the Steelers' 2018 draft, you have to break it down into two categories: the method and the outcome.

THE OUTCOME: Without opinion, just facts, here's a rundown of what the Steelers wound up with in the draft: the nation's leading passer, the nation's leading receiver to fill Martavis Bryant's shoes, two Power-5 safeties to help their shaky pass defense, a good pass-catching running back to help cushion the blow of Le'Veon Bell's departure next season, and a giant nose tackle to push or replace Dan McCullers in the last round.

How does that sound? If I went into the future and came back with that report Wednesday of last week, would you have taken it?

I would've.

On the merits of the draft class itself, that appears to be quite a haul.

It is until you realize what they didn't get was the coveted inside linebacker to replace Ryan Shazier.

Which gets us to ...

THE METHOD: And here's where the questions arise.

By all accounts, the Steelers did attempt to trade up to get highly regarded inside linebacker Rashaan Evans from Alabama. But it appears they didn't offer enough to move into the top 20 or didn't get the process going fast enough before they ran into a bunch of divisional and conference rivals that didn't want to deal with them.

They probably should have before Tennessee traded up instead to get Evans.

Failing to add Evans, the Steelers, obviously, are of the opinion that he was the last inside linebacker worthy of attempting to replace Shazier.

If guys like Oren Burks, Malik Jefferson and Fred Warner end up being good players, that might prove to be flawed thinking.

But the biggest story of the draft isn't that the Steelers took Ben Roethlisberger's potential replacement (Mason Rudolph). Rather, it's that they have changed their approach to defense.

Don't bother calling them a 3-4 team anymore. Many times throughout the game, only one of those “4” will be someone traditionally classified as an inside linebacker. You often times will see three or four “safeties” flooding the middle of the field at the same time.

But they aren't safeties. They are actually linebackers. Shazier was a linebacker who could do “safety things.” These are safeties who do “linebacker things.”

It's strange that a fifth-round pick, in essence, justified a first-round pick at the same position. But that's basically what happened when Marcus Allen was taken at No. 148 after Terrell Edmunds was drafted 28th overall.

They need the bodies and depth to play this new version of their defense. And they feel Edmunds fits that bill better than other safeties who remained on the board.

So if you fault that thinking, then you fault the thinking of changing the defense. Which would be ironic since so many Steelers fans have been complaining the defense needs a massive overhaul, it's outdated and it needs to change to stop more advanced passing games.

It also would be ironic since so many Steelers fans long have said, “Why can't they be more like the Patriots?” Well, the Patriots employ a lot of similar looks.

Other perceived faults in the methodology:

• Don't draft a quarterback like Rudolph when Roethlisberger might play three more years.

• Don't praise them for drafting Bryant's replacement when the hole to replace Bryant was created only by a trade to draft a reserve quarterback one round later.

• Fourth-round tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is a luxury pick at an already-deep position.

• They didn't get any pass-rushing depth. Anthony Chickillo is their only reserve outside linebacker, and he had zero sacks the last 13 weeks.

To those criticisms I say ...

• Rudolph is really good. An improvement over Josh Dobbs and Landry Jones. And just because Roethlisberger says that this year, will he necessarily mean it after next year?

• James Washington might be an upgrade on Bryant and will be here four more years. Bryant would have left after this year anyway.

• Well, on this one, I agree.

• And on this one, I really agree.

Another complaint is the Steelers drafted too much for the future when winning a Super Bowl is attainable now. That's something general manager Kevin Colbert preemptively addressed moments after the draft.

“Some people will question the immediacy of these kids being able to help us,” he said. “Our job is to win a championship in 2018. But the other part of our job is make sure this organization can compete year-in and year-out.”

Some players in this draft will help the first goal. Others, namely Rudolph, will help the second. A changing view of how to play defense will help both.

That's why these draftees were the men behind the method.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.