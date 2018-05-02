Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tim Benz

Tim Benz: Penguins angry with Tom Wilson for laughing after injuring Zach Aston-Reese

Tim Benz | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 12:43 a.m.
The Capitals' Tom Wilson throws his body at the Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel in the first period during Game 3 on Tuesday.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Tom Wilson throws his body at the Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel in the first period during Game 3 on Tuesday.
The Penguins' Jake Guntzel checks the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guntzel checks the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the second period during game 3 of round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin and Tom Wilson collide during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin and Tom Wilson collide during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Being a jerk is one thing.

Being a jerk about being a jerk is worse.

Trust me, I'd like to use stronger language than jerk. But this is a family website.

Hey, there should be at least one on the internet, right?

So "jerk" it is.

A lot of Pittsburgh hockey fans are upset about Tom Wilson's hit on Zach Aston-Reese during Washington's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their series. However, the Penguins are more upset about something else: Wilson laughing about it.

As you may have seen Tuesday night, Wilson was caught on the arena big screen — and more briefly on television — laughing after Aston-Reese was injured as a result of this hit in the second period.

Following the game, some Penguins players actually shrugged off the hit.

"It's part of the game," Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz said. "It's part of the rivalry. It's fun to play in these games."

Wilson's laughter as Aston-Reese was struggling to leave the ice was another matter in their eyes, though.

"It's disrespectful," Schultz said. "A guy is hurt laying on the ice. It's not too good to be laughing at someone like that."

Pick your most hated Pittsburgh sports villain. Ray Lewis, Scott Hartnell, Adam Graves, Vontaze Burfict. I don't think any of them have ever heard it like that from a Pittsburgh crowd.

Wilson's amused response was likely more about the raucous chorus of boos and epithets being thrown his way than Aston-Reese's injured state.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang didn't seem to care what the nature was of Wilson's chuckling. Letang could be seen screaming from his bench towards Wilson during the stoppage in play, "Yeah. Laugh! Laugh again!"

Give me a little latitude for lip reading, Letang's accent, and maybe another synonym for "jerk" being thrown in there that I'm sure wouldn't make it past our editors. But those words were easy to make out.

"I get the physical game. I get the physical play," Letang explained after the game. "I've been on the wrong side of it. At the end of the day, I respect what kind of game he plays. But you don't laugh at somebody getting hurt. You just ... you don't do that."

Wilson was not made available to give his side of the story.

Alex Ovechkin spoke about the hit, though.

"You can protect yourself, you have to be ready and you have to know who's on the ice."

So what's Ovechkin saying there? "My teammate is a headhunter, so it's your job to be aware of that, Rookie?"

During his postgame press conference, Caps coach Barry Trotz said, "There are very few Tom Wilsons in the league."

Well, thank God for that. That's just about the only good news to come out of PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

Related Content
Matt Murray tasked with shaking worst playoff slump of young career
In large part to his own credit, Matt Murray mostly has avoided adversity in his young and thus-far successful NHL playoff career. Now, Murray is tasked ...
Rob Rossi: Tom Wilson's rubbish hits overshadowing Capitals' poise
Tom Wilson has made Games 1, 2 and 3 of this latest second-round showdown between the Capitals and Penguins all about him. He shouldn't get the ...
Kevin Gorman: Capitals beating Penguins ... to a pulp 
The Washington Capitals want to turn this Stanley Cup second-round series into a street fight, so Tom Wilson threw another second-period sucker punch at the ...
Kevin Gorman's Take 5 on Game 3: Five thoughts on Capitals 4, Penguins 3
Their Stanley Cup second-round series with the Washington Capitals tied, the Penguins needed a momentum swing. In Game 3, they got Geno. 1. For starters: ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me