Tim Benz: Did Steelers upgrade by swapping out Martavis Bryant for James Washington?

The Steelers created their own need for a third receiver when they traded Martavis Bryant on the first day of NFL Draft weekend.

They filled it in the second round by grabbing wide receiver James Washington from Oklahoma State.

Before the draft, Washington was a guy I loved for the Steelers as depth for 2018 and a potential replacement for Bryant as the team's third receiver in '19. That match became all the more obvious once the Steelers moved Bryant to Oakland for a third-round pick.

Like Bryant, Washington excels outside, even though his 4.5 40-yard dash time might not suggest that. He was a four-year deep threat for the Cowboys, leading the nation in yards and finishing 10th in yards per catch en route to winning the Biletnikoff Award as a senior.

“We've had fast guys in the past and count how many times they get open deep,” said Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner after Washington was drafted. “There are a lot of ways to do that. One by strength. One by technique. And one by willingness and conditioning. And he's that kind of guy.”

Washington finds the end zone. He led the Cowboys in touchdowns as a freshman with six. He went on to score 33 more over the next three years.

“We've had fast guys that play one spot and do one thing,” continued Fichtner. “And, hopefully, in their time and growth, they might be able to do more than one thing and potentially become more than a one-trick pony. This guy comes in with several tricks.”

Do you think Mike Wallace flinches every time someone utters that “one-trick pony” line? Like someone is pricking a No. 17 voodoo doll?

“You've got to be able to put the word ‘receive' in ‘receiver.' This is a guy who catches the football,” Fichtner explained. “This is a tough, big, strong hands-catcher. A guy who is actually going to fight for the ball and secure it.”

Those are traits Bryant frequently failed to show.

Long term, I feel 100-percent sure the Steelers upgraded in this swap. For this year alone, however, that's not clear.

That comparison, in part, depends on Martavis Bryant. And the phrase “depends on Martavis Bryant” is inherent to the discussion.

Because you can't depend on Martavis Bryant. You never know when he is going to be suspended for drugs or team misconduct or missing practice or demanding a trade.

You can't even count on him to be good when he is available. Bryant didn't have a 100-yard game the entire season. He topped 50 yards just once before December. His big-play ability was absent most of the year. His 12.1 yards per catch was 58th in the league.

The Raiders must be banking on a number of things: that Bryant's head finally is screwed on straight, that grabbing him in a contract-drive year will give them a focused and determined player.

“I think a change of scenery can unleash his greatness.” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after the trade.

A little grandiose there, Chucky, but OK. These things could be true. And, quite honestly, because of those aspects, Bryant might have done more for the Steelers this year than Washington will do.

The Steelers had no plans on keeping Bryant after 2018, though. If he does perform well, they wouldn't have wanted to get into a bidding war for him to be their third receiver behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. I also assume they would worry about complacency and poor judgment setting in once Bryant finally did get his first big contract.

A dip in production from 2017 to '18 between Bryant and Washington might not be much, if there is one at all.

Last year, Bryant had 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It's not asking too much for Washington to replicate that, even as a third or fourth receiving option as Bryant was last year.

Wallace had 756 yards and six touchdowns, with a league-leading 19.4 yards per catch, as a rookie. Smith-Schuster had 907 yards as a rookie third receiver in 2017.

By Year 2, Wallace and Brown were 1,000-yard pass catchers. Washington actually is entering the league with a bigger reputation and investment than those two did.

None of this is to mention the positive impact he could have on the development of his college teammate, quarterback and fellow rookie Mason Rudolph, too.

Come January, don't be shocked if, stat-for-stat, Bryant's numbers look better than Washington's.

But by the middle of 2019, I would be shocked if Pittsburgh isn't happier with Washington here on a rookie deal than wherever Bryant might be, making however much he is making — if he is playing at all.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.