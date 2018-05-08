Tim Benz: Criticism of 2018 outcome isn't an insult to '16 and '17 success

The fallout of the Penguins losing in six games to the Washington Capitals seems to have caused a bit of a rift within the fan base, and among those who cover the team.

On Tuesday, a lot of tweets and talk show air time focused on how critical the public should be over the Penguins' truncated attempt to three-peat.

There are those who have chosen to refrain from criticizing the club .

And then there are those who think the issues that led to the Penguins' demise should be discussed .

Consider me in the second camp.

Why are these two things mutually exclusive? Why does criticism of the 2018 outcome have to be viewed as ignoring the accomplishments of the 2016 and '17 champions?

"This group knows how hard it is to win in the playoffs," coach Mike Sullivan said. "There is a fine line between winning and losing. I couldn't be more proud of them as their coach."

Frankly, neither could the whole city. But I'm sure even Sullivan will tell you — and he did at times during his postgame news conference — there were things this year's team could have done better to push a three-peat quest at least one step deeper.

The coach talked about needing to have "more players playing at their best at this time." He allowed that his players fed Washington's transition game too much early in the series. Captain Sidney Crosby admitted they had issues in the Washington offensive zone during Game 6.

"When we did get in, there were a few shifts when we were able to generate some momentum and hold onto it," Crosby said. "But probably not as consistently as we would've liked retrieving pucks, getting control, and keeping them down there."

Those big-picture things aren't the only areas where the '18 Penguins failed to rise to the occasion in ways their two predecessors did.

The offense shut down late in the second round. In the decisive Game 6, they got just one goal in more than three periods. Even though the Penguins scored three times in Game 5, they misfired on numerous scoring chances that would've made a 3-2 lead insurmountable before they blew it in the third period.

Speaking of that, the Pens blew two third-period leads in this series. Their defensive zone coverage was spotty. Braden Holtby was clearly better than Matt Murray for the last five games. The club got next to nothing in terms of scoring depth aside from the Crosby-Jake Guentzel-Patric Hornqvist line. The stickhandling and passing were erratic in Game 6.

That's just the on-ice stuff.

The affinity for Dominik Simon shown by the coaching staff was mystifying. Failing to add a depth defenseman at the deadline after the Derick Brassard trade became an issue. The Brassard trade itself didn't pay off in the manner many of us — myself included — thought it would.

Speaking of Brassard, he joined the likes of Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel who obviously were attempting to play through injury. Health of the stars, normally a major hurdle for these Penguins over the years, actually was a strength this season. But karma caught up with the locker room over the last few weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs in that area.

None of that is even to mention the Capitals. That was a team that looked primed for another wilt after 40 minutes of Game 5. But it climbed back to win the series despite the crushing mental block of never being able to beat these Penguins in the past. They advanced despite the absence of key contributors such as Nick Backstrom, Andre Burakovsky and Tom Wilson.

All these things happened. The greatness of the '16 and '17 teams couldn't stop them from happening, just like the failures of the '18 club don't dim the success of the last two years.

The media has to describe the negative stories just like it should praise the positive ones. And fans can't properly appreciate the highs of success without remembering how bad it hurt to see your team lose.

Well, unless you are a hockey fan in Las Vegas, I guess.

Expressing disappointment in the '18 outcome is by no means ignoring the accomplishments of the two previous years.

So vent, Pittsburgh hockey fans. Just do so knowing how lucky you are to be complaining about not winning a third Stanley Cup in a row.

And I do believe most of us get that.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.s