Tim Benz

Tim Benz: Le'Veon Bell's latest rap falls flat

Tim Benz | Monday, May 28, 2018, 8:18 p.m.
Running back Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers yells to the crowd on the sidelines prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Running back Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers yells to the crowd on the sidelines prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

As a fan of progressive rock, I've been waiting 12 years for Tool to release its next album.

God willing, it will be about that long before Le'Veon Bell releases another rap track.

Rap/hip-hop is not my area of musical familiarity. So I'll let those who are well-versed in the field debate whether or not musically and rhythmically Bell's new song "Target" is worthy of praise or scorn.

What I can tell you: Lyrically, it's garbage.

It's 3 minutes, 27 seconds of misrepresentation, self-pity and an unnecessary persecution complex.

Aside from that, it's great.

As you might have read in this space in early April, Bell has made himself a victim before. He posted a tweet that read: "It's so hard to be a hero in a city that tries to paint you out to be a villain."

His latest song is a longer version of that same thought.

"I'm being made into a target. I'm being looked at as a bad guy, and it's everybody else's fault but mine."

To that end, let's take a look at some of the flawed lyrics .

"This hatin' and talkin', I guess that makes me a target.

"I see that they wanna judge me by what goes in my wallet.

"I ball like I'm Ben Wallace, I can't do a thing about it."

Le'V, you made yourself a target by turning down a contract that was significantly higher — reportedly $13.1 million per year from the Steelers — than the next player at the position: Devonta Freeman of Atlanta ($8.25 million).

Also, no one is judging you on your wallet other than you. Most people I know say you are the best running back in football. Period. You're the one who wants $17 million a year because you want to be judged like Antonio Brown.

No one is doing that but you.

Regarding the Ben Wallace reference, he left the Pistons for the Bulls in 2007 for $60 million over four years. In other words, $15 million per season. That's what Bell's original financial demand was in a previous track "Focus" he released in June of 2016.

Subtle, Le'V.

"So they put me on the tag, yah (yah).

"Definitely not gon trip, I got that bag, yah (yah)."

You aren't "gon trip" over getting the franchise tag? Two years of staying away from workouts, practices and demanding more money isn't trippin'? If it's not, I've got to see what trippin' looks like.

"Wonder why they treat me like the bad guy.

"You say I ain't the best, but that's a bad lie.

"I'ma do what I want, just leave me alone.

"If I don't do what you want, then you want me gone.

"I must say, you bein' real aggressive."

Who are "they" and "you" in this? Because for a long time most Steelers fans and media members seemed in favor of an extension for Bell because of his supreme talents.

At least that's what many thought until his contractual demands went off the deep end.

Last offseason, even the Steelers offered terms that exceeded high-end projections for what most were anticipating from the Rooney coffers.

Furthermore, don't you automatically become "the bad guy" when you say "I'ma do what I want" whether you like it or not?

Also, in terms of "bein' real aggressive," I'll suggest demanding a contract beyond $42 million for a running back is a tad aggressive on your part.

"Got this platform, I'ma use it.

"Just 'cause I play ball don't mean I can't make music."

Right. I mean, look no further than Terry Bradshaw.

Upon further review, that somehow sounds better than I remember it?

"I think that I need a break.

"You know that I wanna stay.

"Some people just can't relate."

Ding! Bell got one right. No one can relate to a guy who is unhappy with a $13.1 million offer.

As far as wanting a break, go ahead and take one. Let's see how this rap thing works out when you aren't a football player and no one cares what you are rapping about.

So if you really "wanna stay," ask the Steelers to put that old deal back on the table, or sign one of commensurate value. The money is more than fair.

But I know, that reality makes for boring rhymes.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

