Juan Soto's time-bending RBIs link him to Dave Parker, Barry Bonds

Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto did something pretty rare. He homered in a game before his major league debut ever occurred.

I'll give you a minute to let that sink in.

Then I'll tell you someone else did something a lot like this.

Then I'll tell you it was Barry Bonds in 1986 when he was a Pirate.

Here's what happened.

The Nationals and New York Yankees continued a suspended game. It began May 15. It was suspended until the next day. Then both those games got rained out on May 16, too. So they were both made up Monday, June 18 in D.C.

Soto hadn't been called up to the major leagues by May 15. He joined the Nats five days later, in fact.

But he was still allowed to play in this game upon its resumption. He delivered a two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the sixth. That was the first inning played Monday because the game had been suspended after the top of the sixth last month.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, because the game and the stats all count for a game played May 15, Soto somehow managed to homer in a major league contest five days before he became a major leaguer.

Behold. You are about to watch a home run hit so hard that its exit velocity took it back in time. You know, like Superman flying really fast around the earth.

Soto's stats will count as having been registered May 15. But his debut will somehow still be May 20. Washington used that homer to win the suspended game 5-3.

Bonds did something very similar his rookie season in Pittsburgh.

Yahoo Sports checked into that. Sure enough, Chris Cwik writes : "Baseball-Reference has that April 20 game as the first game Barry Bonds ever played in. It is noted on the site that the contest was a suspended game. Baseball-Reference still lists Bonds' debut as May 30."

Soto's sixth — uh, I guess I mean his first — home run means he only needs 756 more to catch Bonds on the all-time list. Unless, of course, Bonds also figures out a way to go back in time to hit a few more.

If he does do that, perhaps he can go back to Oct. 14, 1992, and try throwing out Sid Bream again.

ESPN reports this anomaly also happened to another Pirates MVP, Dave Parker, in his rookie season of 1973. Parker went 0-4 in his July 12 debut against the San Diego Padres. But he picked up a base hit in his only at-bat of a suspended game versus the Chicago Cubs two weeks later after it originally had been called off April 21.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.