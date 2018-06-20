Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tim Benz

Tim Benz: Phil Mickelson shouldn't feel need to apologize

Tim Benz | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
Phil Mickelson walks on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, N.Y.
In what is by all practical purposes a post-Tiger era, I'm not sure what pro golf is good at doing anymore.

But as a society in the social media era, I know what many of us are good at doing.

Shaming.

Oh brother, can we shame! We've proven it's really easy to tweet with one hand while wagging a finger of disapproval with the other.

The golf community sure did that well this week in its blowback to Phil Mickelson's illegal "live ball stroke" at the U.S. Open.

The reaction made it seem as if Mickelson used performance-enhancing drugs, point-shaved or corked a bat.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg called Mickelson "reckless" and said he should've been disqualified .

The live Fox broadcast used words like "stunning," "jarring" and talked about damage he had done to his reputation, specifically for children who admired him.

As a reminder, Mickelson touched a rolling golf ball. He didn't drown a basket of puppies.

A once-defiant Mickelson felt such shame about the matter he felt the need to issue a formal apology Wednesday.

He shouldn't have.

Let me clarify. If Mickelson just wanted to apologize because he thinks this will help make the story go away, fine. That's his choice. But he shouldn't have been made to feel an apology was necessary in the first place.

He already apologized on live TV after his round was over.

"I don't mean it as disrespect," Mickelson told Curtis Strange. "If that's the way people took it, I apologize to them. But that's not how it was taken. I took the two-stroke penalty and moved on."

Frankly, that's what we all should've done.

Maybe that wasn't the height of sincerity. Mickelson was probably being more petulant in his action than he was being strategic to cut down the impact of a bad shot. Mickelson failed to differentiate that in his group-texted apology to reporters.

Ironically, that might be the only thing to apologize about: lying about why he hit the ball in the first place.

In my opinion, though, this verbal tar-and-feather routine from some in the golf world has been far more galling that Mickelson's act or his apparent fib to cover up his intent.

It's hypocrisy. There's no sport on earth that has more anal-retentive rules than golf. Consider scorecard signing procedures, moving a twig and wind blowing while a ball is about to be putted. No other game has a list of violations so long and cumbersome that officials need to confer with players about what is legal before play can proceed.

It's like if Bill Belichick had stopped that playoff game against Baltimore in January 2015 and asked the officials in advance if his players were aligned legally before he ran those trick formations.

Furthermore, golf's rules czars are so persnickety about applying those infractions, for a long time it actually allowed fans to call in and report violations from their couches after the fact.

Now a player finally uses a rule to his advantage, and we freak out. Please.

Golf's rules are contradictory, as well. During his online paddling of Mickelson's backside, Rosenberg pointed to USGA Rule 1-2, which says a player must not "take an action with the intent to influence the movement of a ball in play." Rosenberg said that should result in disqualification.

But the rule Mickelson broke for the two-stroke penalty is 14-5: "A player must not make a stroke at his ball while it is moving."

What's the difference? Seems like a contradiction to me. Maybe these grand guardians of the game should be more concerned about the flaws within the rulebook as opposed to golfers who use them to their advantage.

The crux of the matter is golf is a game where very little interesting happens. And when something interesting does take place, it turns into a megadeal. Mickelson shouldn't feel obligated to whip himself with a wet noodle just to satiate the piousness of golf snobs. He did something wrong. He got punished for it. And in his words, let's move on.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

