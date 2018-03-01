Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Where Brassard fits in, Sean Miller's issues

Tim Benz | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and Kris Letang (58) were named as NHL All-Star selections on Wednesday.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and Kris Letang (58) were named as NHL All-Star selections on Wednesday.

Derick Brassard finally made his Penguins debut Tuesday night. Ever since the trade from Ottawa, he was cooped up in Toronto near the airport, waiting for immigration red tape to work itself out.

Just sitting there, waiting for word from the government that he could leave the hotel and fly out of the country. Like he was a member of Pablo Escobar's family in Season 2 of "Narcos" or something.

Was he going stir crazy? Find out here .

Possible conference final preview?

The Penguins are in Boston tonight. Listen to Sidney Crosby preview the matchup.

Catching up

You might have missed some things overnight. You can catch up with the world of sports here .

What to watch for

The Penguins are at the Bruins tonight in a possible conference final preview, but there are plenty of other story lines around Pittsburgh sports to keep an eye on. See what you don't want to miss here .

