What to watch: Sports calendar for March 1, 2018

Here are some things to keep an eye on in the Pittsburgh sports world today.

Penguins at Bruins, 7 p.m.

The Pens are in Boston tonight.

Each club is in third place of their respective division. This could be a conference championship preview.

That would be awesome, given Pittsburgh's recent rich history of overwhelming success in conference championship rounds vs New England based teams.

Right?

Well, at least the Penguins gave us 1991 and 1992 victories over the Bruins.

Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. While Penguins' fans are waiting for Derick Brassard to positively impact the team, the new guys for Boston already have.

Trade deadline acquisitions Rick Nash and Tommy Wingles both scored in their home debuts against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nash even saved a goal .

Both teams are dealing with some unfortunate injury news. The Penguins will be without Zach Aston-Reese

Meanwhile, Boston star Patrice Bergeron has a broken foot . He'll be evaluated in two weeks.

Pirates take on Blue Jays

The Pirates host the Blue Jays at Lecom Park in Bradenton for a 1:05 spring training game.

There are a few interesting storylines in this one. The latest, greatest "wait till he gets called up and it'll all be different" pitcher — Nick Kingham — gets the start for the Pirates.

He was good on Saturday pitching two scoreless against the Yankees. Even if it's a spring training line up I usually assume the Yankees are going to hit about seven or eight homers per game this year just through osmosis.

So good for him.

Kingham will be opposed by J.A. Happ, also known as "the one that got away" when the Pirates host their 2015 team reunion ten years from now.

Sidearm pitcher Jordan Milbrath is expected to pitch too. Kevin Gorman wrote about him from Bradenton today.

Interesting delivery. Interesting guy.

I'm talking about Milbrath by the way. Not Kevin. Although Kevin's delivery and personality are clearly interesting too.

Photo by the Tribune-Review's Christopher Horner

Arizona coach Sean Miller's future

The University of Arizona Board of Regents is holding a 4 p.m. meeting to seek legal advice about the future of coach Sean Miller's contract . This is in the wake of a story tying the Wildcats' coach to an FBI wiretap that he was involved in an illegal payment to a recruit.

So by 4:01 p.m., Sean Miller may be fired.

By 4:02 p.m., he may replace Kevin Stallings at Pitt.

T.J., Sixers visit LeBron

Speaking of former Wildcats, T.J. McConnell and his 76ers visit Cleveland at 8 p.m. Expect a charged atmosphere there after Philadelphia fans bought billboards near Cleveland begging Lebron James to join the Sixers in free agency. James described himself as "flattered" by overture.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl. The Flyers are getting good again. And LeBron is now flirting with the 76ers?!

What's next? Mike Trout to the Phillies?

I liked it better when the sports gods did nothing but frown on Philly.

High school basketball

The WPIAL basketball championships begin Thursday at the Petersen Events Center.

So, yes, The Pete will actually see championship caliber basketball at some point this year.

Here's the schedule of games:

2A girls final: Vincentian vs. Chartiers-Houston at 5 p.m.

A boys final: Vincentian vs. Union at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

3A boys final: Lincoln Park vs. Seton LaSalle at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

