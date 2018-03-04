First call: Boston craves playoff matchup against Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are some things you might have missed from the world of sports. [Posted Friday, March 2, 2018]

Boston's reaction to the Bruins blitzing the Penguins

So remember when Mike Tomlin and Le'Veon Bell were caught looking ahead to a Pittsburgh vs New England conference championship rematch?

Yeah, that was a good time.

Well, the roles may be reversed. As you can read at WEEI.com , Boston defenseman Torey Krug is already thinking "Round 2" (to coin a phrase, LeV) between the Penguins and Bruins in the playoffs.

"They're back-to-back champs," Krug admitted with a grin. "I don't really wanna talk about it ... but if you're gonna end up winning, it'd be nice to go through the best."

It's not exactly, "elephant in the room" stuff. But if, say, Auston Matthews tries really hard, maybe he can go all Malik Jackson on the Bruins and act like Krug started screaming down the hallway ala Mike Mitchell before the Jaguars game.

I have to agree with writer Ty Anderson here. This would be a great best-of-seven series. Let's just hope the Penguins don't lose a bunch of 8-4 games instead of 1-0 games like we saw in 2013.

At least the Penguins did something right

Just about everything went wrong for the Penguins last night. But at least they scored enough to make Boston question Tuukka Rask.

"Another poor performance from Rask as of late will continue the nagging questions that the Bruins top goalie can't consistently play well when the pressure is on, and serve as a reminder that the No. 1 goalie still has plenty to prove when it comes to big time performances in the kind of big games that the B's will have in their near future," Joe Haggerty writes .

So they've got that going for them. Which is nice.

Penguins comic relief

Last night's Penguins' 8-4 loss was a "if you don't laugh, you'll cry" kind of affair.

So let's laugh.

The Zdeno Chara vs. Jamie Oleksiak fight was one of my favorite hockey moment's of the year.

On the local AT&T Sports Net feed you could see Oleksiak was desperately "trying to get something going for his team", as the hockey fight sycophants like to say. Chara was just trying to get his shift over and deal with the scrum that had broken out.

Oleksiak kept begging him to brawl. From that angle, you could honestly see Chara roll his eyes and say "Whatever." And he dismissively dropped the gloves and went at it with Oleksiak.

Here's how it looked on the NBC feed.

Your browser does not support iframes.

It was 6-foot-9 vs 6-foot-7. It was like Ivan Drago fighting himself in the mirror. Here's the fight from another angle

Here's a gif of the Chara-Oleksiak fight pic.twitter.com/V18cPmOqQ9 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 2, 2018

Thanks, Pete Blackburn . There was my laugh.

Now I'm going to go back to crying about the state of the Pens defense.

This Seattle hockey thing may actually work

Maybe the success of the Vegas Golden Knights is inspiring Seattle hockey fans to get in on the ground floor quickly when it comes to expansion hockey.

As you can see their ticket sales are jumpin'!

So, I have a question. Can we just have the next expansion draft today? And can the new Seattle…uh, Super….WhateverThey-Are's...take Matt Hunwick off Pittsburgh's hands?

via GIPHY

Miller not cleared... yet

The winds of change are blowing in the direction of good news for former Pitt player and Blackhawk alum Sean Miller. The University of Arizona Coach fired back after an ESPN report suggested he was involved in funneling money towards recruits. Sports Illustrated then came out and said that info was faulty.

So it looks like Miller is getting new life in Tucson. Yet the Arizona Republic is warning Wildcat fans not to count their chickens before they hatch.

Look, Miller is feeling his oats right now. But it's never good to be mentioned in the same breath as Rafael Palmeiro and Ryan Braun.

For any reason involving public relations.

And by the way Pitt fans, I know what you were thinking. You can act like Pitt would've been above hiring him if Arizona fired him. But you wouldn't have been. You would've killed to see him coaching the Panthers even if was discovered to be guilty of these allegations and fired at UofA.

To be honest, I couldn't have blamed you.

Burkle buys Weinstein group

Ron Burkle helped bail out the Penguins when they were in trouble in 1999. Now he's exercising perhaps an even bigger bailout. A group backed by Burkle is apparently buying Harvey Weinstein's Group, according to TMZ .

This seems like a potentially big financial play for Burkle. He didn't have to be in the same space with Weinstein though, did he?

via GIPHY

Ick.

If he was, I hope Burkle demanded all potted plants be removed from the conference room.

Since we are on the topic of creepy …

Fox is airing that O.J. Simpson "If I did it" interview.

In it, O.J. apparently "hypothetically" suggests that "if he did it," he had an accomplice.

I can only assume he means Frank Drebin. After all, who better to bungle police work and planting evidence than him?

Also, can we point out O.J.'s attire in that TMZ photo in the link above? Is that an homage from one great Bill's running back to another? Is that "The Juice" donning the jersey of Pitt product LeSean McCoy?

So, do we think somewhere Shady is looking at this photo and saying: "Dude! The Juice is wearing MY jersey!!!!"

Or, is he saying: "Dude, The Juice is wearing MY jersey???"

Filthy!

Guess I'm going to have to start watching the Ohio Valley Conference?

The Ohio Valley might need to get a new rim for its conference tourney. pic.twitter.com/AR78tvWXqM — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2018

Sick dunk right? But turn on the sound. Take a listen. Kind of a soft sell from the play-by-play guy, no? Jeez! "Are you not entertained?"

What's it gonna take for this guy to sell out on a call? Vince Carter dunking on Shaq while sitting on Tim Duncan's shoulders?

LeBron James played basketball in Philadelphia last night …

... and he did this!

Gee. Now I know why Philly put up those billboards to try to woo LeBron to come to the 76ers in free agency. That kid may be pretty good someday.

James had 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. But the 76ers won anyway 108-97. Sorry, McConnell-clan. T.J. only had two points.

Now, children ...

Speaking of that Sixers/Cavs game, things got a little testy at the end.

Aw, is there anything more precious than when Cleveland and Philly fight?

Speaking of basketball highlights

Did you happen to catch how No. 1 Virginia won last night?

Virginia's DeAndre Hunter banks in a 3-pointer, as the clock expires, giving UVA an improbable comback victory over Louisville 67-66. The Cavaliers erased a 4-point deficit with 0.9 seconds remaining on the clock to steal the win from the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/xfGOzDeG25 — NCAAHoops247 (@NCAAHoops247) March 2, 2018

That was DeAndre Hunter with the bank shot buzzer beater against Louisville. And what iwas Deng Adel thinking?! The official obviously tells him: "Don't move on the baseline." Then he did it anyway.

Dum. Dum. Dum.