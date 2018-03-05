What to watch: Sports calendar for March 5, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are some things to keep an eye on in the Pittsburgh sports world today.

Penguins look to continue winning ways

The Penguins host the Flames at PPG Paints Arena tonight at 7:05. I tackled a very difficult subject to discuss out loud regarding this game in my daily sports column. Dear Lord, what if the Penguins lose ?

Yes, while the Penguins panic got a little thick last week, Pittsburgh does need to gobble up some points after the Islander victory to get back on track and counter that losing streak. It'd be a good idea to start tonight, given that the schedule coming up is very difficult.

In the column I mentioned that their next three games on the slate are against three potential playoff teams. Then the three after that are on the road.

So, the Pens best-be-gettin' while the gettin'-is-good. The Flames have lost three in a row and six of eight. And they've only scored three goals in those three losses. Johnny Gaudreau doesn't have a point in his last four games.

It'd be a perfect night for the Penguins' top ranked power play to do some eating. Calgary leads the league in penalty minutes.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry dives for the puck as the Flames' Sean Monahan looks on during second period Nov. 2, 2017. (Getty Images)

Pirates visit Braves

The Pirates play in Orlando at 1:05 against the Braves. Chad Kuhl is going to start. Trevor Williams and Felipe Rivero also are supposed to pitch.

Yesterday the Pirates beat the Twins 9-3. Elias Diaz hit a three run homer and Josh Harrison finally got a few hits. He was 2-3 after starting 0-9.

Jameson Taillon gave up two earned runs in 2 2⁄3 innings.

Kevin Gorman wrote an interesting piece about baseball not valuing superstars.

Superstars? You are allowed to have those in baseball? Really?

Pirates catcher Elias Diaz high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run homer during a game against the Twins Sunday, March 4, 2018. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)

NFL combine coming to a close

The combine concludes Monday with defensive back workouts. With the likely — and frankly, eagerly anticipated — release of Mike Mitchell, all eyes in Pittsburgh will be on the safeties.

A lot of Steelers fans are hoping Penn State's Marcus Allen stays on the board until Pittsburgh drafts in the second round. That's if the Steelers go with an inside linebacker in round one as expected.

I'd love to see that. Here's a link with some more details on the final day.

Since we brought up ILB prospects for the Steelers, Joe Rutter wrote about one here .

Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch brings down Washington State wide receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack on Sept. 9, 2017. (AP)

High school hockey playoffs

Playoffs start tonight. Sean Meyers put together a preview here .

Check out these kids while you can. Someday soon Jim Rutherford will be trading them for a third line center, and Pens fans will be second guessing the deal after the very first loss.

Franklin Regional won back-to-back Class A PHIL Penguins Cup titles and enters the Class AA playoffs as the No. 4 seed this year. (Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review.

PIAA hoops on the horizon

Teams will start practicing this week for the PIAA playoffs. Chris Harlan looks ahead at the brackets .