Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Catch up with Pittsburgh sports every morning

Tim Benz | Monday, March 5, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
A general view of the crowd at PPG Paints Arena.
Getty Images
A general view of the crowd at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist beats Islanders goaltender Christopher Gibson in the second period Saturday, March 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist beats Islanders goaltender Christopher Gibson in the second period Saturday, March 3, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

Oh, God. That alarm clock is even more ear-splitting than I remembered. I thought I threw that thing away.

Well, since it went off I might as well get up.

Welcome to "Breakfast with Benz." I so dearly missed staying up late and waking up at 4:30 a.m. for the radio, that I decided I should just starting doing it for the newspaper instead.

Here's how things will work on a daily basis on this page. You'll get a daily sports column, such as this one I put together on what I deemed to be over the top panic from Penguins fans in the wake of the Derick Brassard trade.

The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his game-winning goal against the Islanders in overtime Saturday. (Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review)

It was three games out of 82, folks. Let's calm down.

You'll also get daily podcasts. Monday is a good day to start because Mark Madden of 105.9 the X joins me for "Madden Monday" every week. We talk about the state of the Pens, the ongoing Le'Veon Bell franchise tag saga, and the NCAA hoops scandal.

Each day we'll give you a sports calendar of events going on that impacts Pittsburgh sports. You'll know to come here Monday through Friday to set yourself up for the day's events. Today's calendar focuses on a major matchup advantage the Penguins can exploit in their home game against the Flames Monday night.

And make sure to click on our "First Call" page , too. One thing we want to do every morning is find some stories from overnight you may have missed that will be coffee pot talk by the time you get to work.

You don't want to be the guy who says, "What do you mean Pittsburgh got Jarome Iginla? He went to the Bruins last night before I went to bed?"

You remember that? Then that jerk Dave from accounting bet you $20 that you were wrong and the Pens got him at, like, 2 a.m. and he's still on your back because you haven't paid him yet.

Or for that box of Thin Mints you ordered from his daughter's Girl Scout troop.

Don't let Dave get over on you again. Read "First Call" every day!

Today's starts with some sports ties to the Oscars as well as some news about who the Steelers may be looking at in the draft to help them at safety.

We'll add to that file throughout the morning and post podcasts throughout the day as well.

Thanks for reading and we hope you come back every morning.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me