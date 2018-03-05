Breakfast with Benz: Catch up with Pittsburgh sports every morning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oh, God. That alarm clock is even more ear-splitting than I remembered. I thought I threw that thing away.

Well, since it went off I might as well get up.

Welcome to "Breakfast with Benz." I so dearly missed staying up late and waking up at 4:30 a.m. for the radio, that I decided I should just starting doing it for the newspaper instead.

Here's how things will work on a daily basis on this page. You'll get a daily sports column, such as this one I put together on what I deemed to be over the top panic from Penguins fans in the wake of the Derick Brassard trade.

The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his game-winning goal against the Islanders in overtime Saturday. (Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review)

It was three games out of 82, folks. Let's calm down.

You'll also get daily podcasts. Monday is a good day to start because Mark Madden of 105.9 the X joins me for "Madden Monday" every week. We talk about the state of the Pens, the ongoing Le'Veon Bell franchise tag saga, and the NCAA hoops scandal.

Each day we'll give you a sports calendar of events going on that impacts Pittsburgh sports. You'll know to come here Monday through Friday to set yourself up for the day's events. Today's calendar focuses on a major matchup advantage the Penguins can exploit in their home game against the Flames Monday night.

And make sure to click on our "First Call" page , too. One thing we want to do every morning is find some stories from overnight you may have missed that will be coffee pot talk by the time you get to work.

You don't want to be the guy who says, "What do you mean Pittsburgh got Jarome Iginla? He went to the Bruins last night before I went to bed?"

You remember that? Then that jerk Dave from accounting bet you $20 that you were wrong and the Pens got him at, like, 2 a.m. and he's still on your back because you haven't paid him yet.

Or for that box of Thin Mints you ordered from his daughter's Girl Scout troop.

Don't let Dave get over on you again. Read "First Call" every day!

Today's starts with some sports ties to the Oscars as well as some news about who the Steelers may be looking at in the draft to help them at safety.

We'll add to that file throughout the morning and post podcasts throughout the day as well.

Thanks for reading and we hope you come back every morning.