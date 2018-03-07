What to watch: Penguins-Flyers matchup highlights national sports scene

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today in the sports calendar, we preview Wednesday's Penguins/Flyers game. J.A. Happ pitches against the Pirates. And you Nihilists really need to read all the way to the bottom.

Penguins at Flyers, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Wasn't the world a better place the last five years while these guys have been irrelevant?

Well, now they are pretty good again. Philadelphia is just a point behind the Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers are in dry patch right now though. They've lost three straight, averaging five goals against in those contests. Petr Mrazek was very good in his first three starts since coming over from Detroit. He's been leaky in his last three.

Injured star forward Wayne Simmonds is expected back this week sometime. He's been out since mid-February. He has 20 goals. So that will help.

Meanwhile, goaltender Matt Murray was on the ice again Tuesday for the Pens. Still no actual practice yet though. Tristan Jarry has beaten the Flyers in the first two matchups this year.

Pittsburgh won on 11/27 in overtime 5-4. Then the Pens blitzed Philly on the road on January second 5-1.

Here's a preview from Chris Adamski .

Not much else ...

It's a terrible night for NHL games aside from Pens vs. Flyers. The only other two are Calgary at Buffalo and Arizona at Vancouver. The Coyotes and Canucks are the worst teams in the West. Buffalo is the worst team in the East.

The NBA isn't much better. Houston at Milwaukee at 8 p.m. or Cleveland at Denver at 10:30 p.m. may be your best bets.

via GIPHY

Pirates vs. Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.

The Pirates visit the Blue Jays at 1:07 pm in a spring training game Wednesday. It'll be former Bucco J.A. Happ vs. Tyler Glasnow as the starting pitchers.

So it's kinda like going out in the Strip District and bumping into that nice, steady girl your mom wanted you to keep seeing. But she left you because you just wanted to "hang out" and couldn't seriously commit. Now she's happily married.

Tyler Glasnow (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)

Tyler Glasnow continues to be Tyler Glasnow. He struck out 6 of 13 Orioles in 3 innings Friday. Yet he also allowed four hits and two runs, including a Colby Rasmus homer.

At least he didn't walk anybody.

Kevin Gorman writes about Glasnow and Austin Meadows here.

Pitt basketball on the clock?

Check back at Trib Sports throughout the day. Set alerts on your phones from the app. We'll be watching closely to see if there is an official announcement from Athletic Director Heather Lyke about the future of Pitt coach Kevin Stallings.

The Trib's Jerry DiPaola joined me to talk about it in our Daily Podcast .

One school may already want Stallings if he is fired.

How much longer will Pitt employ Kevin Stallings? (AP)

Something I should've mentioned yesterday

I missed this in yesterday's calendar. But I have my reminder set for 364 days from now.

Yesterday was the 20th anniversary of the "Big Lebowski's" release. So the good news is that this time next year, The Dude will finally be old enough to legally buy himself his own White Russian.

I hope this entry "really tied this post together."

Women's basketball: RMU vs. Central Connecticut State

The Robert Morris women's basketball team is the No. 2 seed in the NEC tournament. RMU hosts Central Connecticut State at 4:30 p.m. at the North Athletic Complex.

High Schools

Looking for high school sports schedules any day? Check the Trib's HSSN rundown here.