Breakfast with Benz

What to watch: West Virginia, Duquesne hoops seeking conference titles

Tim Benz | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) drives while being defended by Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (23) during the second half in Morgantown, W. Va. Carter was named to the AP All-Big 12 team Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) drives while being defended by Iowa State forward Zoran Talley Jr. (23) during the second half in Morgantown, W. Va. Carter was named to the AP All-Big 12 team Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Here are some things to keep an eye on in the Pittsburgh sports world today.


WVU vs. Baylor, Big 12 tournament, 9 p.m., ESPN2

The No. 18 Mountaineers battle Baylor in a Big 12 quarterfinal. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. in Kansas City on ESPN2.

WVU is the No. 3 seed, and the Bears are the No. 6 seed. Bob Huggins' crew needed a last-minute 3-pointer from Jevon Carter to edge Baylor , 57-54, back on Jan. 9.

The Mountaineers cruised to an 11-point win after going up 40-18 in Waco on Feb. 20.

The winner will get either Texas or Texas Tech in a semifinal on Saturday.

Duquesne vs. Richmond, Atlantic 10 tournament, 6 p.m., NBCSN

The 10th-seeded Dukes tangle with No. 7 Richmond at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.

The Spiders won an overtime shootout on the Bluff back in January.

Keith Dambrot's team better figure out what to do with Richmond sophomore Nick Sherod. The 6-foot-4 guard has totaled between 18 and 32 points in eight of his last nine games. One of his best efforts was here in Pittsburgh in that first contest between the teams.

Sherod went goofy for 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including a clutch OT jumper to set up his teams for the win.

Eric Williams had 25 points and 8 rebounds in the loss.

Richmond's Nick Sherod defends on Duquesne's Eric Williams Jr. on Jan. 24 (Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review)

Pirates vs. Tigers

The Pirates play Detroit at 1:05p.m. Nick Kingham is scheduled to start against Jordan Zimmerman.

I say "scheduled" because I'm not sure Tyler Glasnow is done allowing baserunners from yesterday's contest yet

The phrase "dumpster fire" was actually added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary this week. Glasnow's pitching line from Wednesday is photographed next to the definition.


The Bucs lost to Toronto , 13-4. Glasnow gave up seven runs, six hits, and three walks in 2 2⁄3 innings.

Aside from that, he was great.

To make things even more enjoyable, J.A. Happ got the win for the Blue Jays. And Russell Martin homered.

Beyond that disaster, Kevin Gorman says the Pirates made the right call in having Ivan Nova start the season-opener — so that Jameson Taillon can start the home opener.

Busy day for teams chasing Penguins

The Penguins are off the next two days. Let's see how the Metro division shifts behind them though, as it is really busy.

The Penguins are in first place with 82 points. Washington is right behind them with 81. The Capitals visit a desperate Kings team. Los Angeles is tied for the last Western Conference Wild Card spot. That's a 10 p.m. start.

The Penguins leaped over the Capitals for first place in the Metropolitan Division with a win over Philadelphia last night. (Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review)

Philadelphia is in third place with 79 points. They have a tilt in Boston tonight after falling to the Penguins , 5-2, last night. That's a 7 p.m. faceoff. The Bruins are second in the Atlantic. But they are banged up.

Patrice Bergeron has a broken foot. Charlie McAvoy injured his MCL. Now David Backes got suspended for three games after a hit on Frans Nielsen during an overtime win against the Red Wings Tuesday.

Women's hoops: RMU vs. LIU Brooklyn, NEC semifinals,

Women's Basketball: The Robert Morris Women's team hosts LIU Brooklyn in the NEC semifinals at 7 p.m.

The Colonials beat Central Connecticut State , 60-54, on Wednesday in the quarterfinal.

