What to watch: Penguins have a busy weekend

Here are some things to watch for in the Pittsburgh sports world.

Busy weekend for Penguins

The Penguins are off tonight, so let's look at their weekend schedule instead.

The fighting Josh Jooris-es start the weekend atop the Metropolitan Division with 82 points. That's one better than second place Washington and three better than third place Philadelphia.

On Saturday it's an interesting matchup at Toronto. The teams split two entertaining games in Pittsburgh with the Leafs winning the first contest 4-3 and the Penguins taking the rematch 5-3.

Josh Jooris was called up to the Penguins on Thursday.

Sunday Pittsburgh is back home for a tilt against Dallas. The Stars enter weekend play as the top Western wild card team. The Pens blew a two goal lead in Dallas earlier this year on the way to a 4-3 shootout loss.

If you missed my podcast with Jonathan Bombulie after the Flyers game, it's still up on the Breakfast with Benz homepage . You can also read his coverage about how the Penguins are dealing with officiating .

College hoops tournaments

The 18th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers survived a quarterfinal game against Baylor.

So they get Texas Tech in the semifinals of the BIG 12 championships. It's a 9 p.m. tip.

West Virginia's Esa Ahmad shoots over Baylor's Nuni Omot and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. during their Big 12 quarterfinal game Thursday at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Getty Images)

Also, future Pitt head coach Dan Hur ... ooops I mean ... Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley leads his No. 25 Rhode Island Rams against VCU at noon.

On the women's side, Robert Morris tips against St. Francis of Pa for the NEC title at 2 p.m. in Loretto.

This is the fifth straight championship game appearance for the Colonials.

Pirates at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

The Pirates have a Spring Training game today at 1:05 in Clearwater, Fla., against the Phillies. Steven Brault is supposed to start for Pittsburgh.

It's just practice. And that's good. Because boy do the Pirates need it.

Apparently the Tigers do too. Because yesterday Pittsburgh and Detroit combined for seven errors en route to an 8-3 victory for the Pirates .

On the plus side, the Pirates hit a bunch of homers.

Starling Marte hits a home run Thursday. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)

Robert Morris hockey continues Atlantic Hockey quest

The Robert Morris men's hockey team is in Worcester, Mass. to play Holy Cross at 7:05 p.m.

Game 1 of a best-of-three series is Friday night. Games 2 and 3 will be on Saturday and Sunday (if necessary).

The winner goes onto Rochester, N.Y., next weekend. That's the site of the Atlantic Hockey Championships. A spot in the NCAA tournament will be on the line there.

Robert Morris forward Brady Ferguson (submitted)

Earlier in the season, the Colonials beat the Crusaders, 3-0, and played to a 5-5 tie.

RMU survived a best-of-three test at home against Bentley last week.

I'll be on the call with Mike Prisuta. You can … uh, I mean … YOU WILL listen here .

High schools

It's a busy weekend for high school sports. PIAA basketball in particular. Chris Harlan gives us five things to watch here .