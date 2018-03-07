Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Imagine Alex Ovechkin playing a mandolin while riding a horse

Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD - MARCH 03: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals walks off the ice prior to the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at United States Naval Academy on March 3, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MD - MARCH 03: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals walks off the ice prior to the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at United States Naval Academy on March 3, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Everyday here at "First Call", we are going to be collecting overnight sports stories from across the globe that we think you will find interesting.

Especially if you stayed up until last call and slept in.

Today we check out Alexander Ovechkin's artistic side, the life and times of Ed Hochuli, and Kevin Stallings even loses to inanimate objects.

Ovechkin's self portrait

The Washington Post reports that Alexander Ovechkin has a self portrait where he is depicted riding a horse while playing a mandolin.

Pfft! Who amongst us does not!?

Deadpsin has an idea of what that painting might look like.

A few things here:

Upon reading this, am I the only one whose first thought was that of White Goodman in Dodgeball wrestling the bull?

Upon reading this, am I the only one whose second thought was: "Of all the reporting the Washington Post has done on Russians in the last 18 months, this is clearly the most important discovery."

Upon reading this, am I the only one who whose third thought was: Ovechkin has a horse, a self portrait, and a mandolin…

...but no Stanley Cups?

It's even worse for Kevin Stallings than we thought

Remember when Bo Jackson snapped that bat over his leg?

Obviously, Kevin Stallings did. He tried to pull off the same trick to show his players how mad he was during that loss against Notre Dame Tuesday. It didn't go so well.

Fail.

Stallings actually finished 0-20. He was 0-19 against ACC foes. And 0-1 against clipboards.

The franchise tag list

Le'Veon Bell isn't the only guy getting tagged. Maybe these guys can get together and pout over their combined $88.7 million in payouts.

LeBron in black and gold

In the words of Mike Tomlin, JuJu Smith Schuster is so "cute."

JuJu took to social media and begged the King to join the Steelers and leave the NBA.

Great idea. Pittsburgh stealing LeBron from Cleveland to play football would be the ultimate indignity.

Here's the problem for JuJu. Like him, LeBron played wide receiver in high school. Whose receptions do you think LeBron would take?

Antonio Brown's?

Yeah. I didn't think so either, JuJu.

Then again, James is up to 250 now. Maybe he'd be a tight end these days. He could take Jesse James' job instead?

My guess is LbJ would "survive the ground."

Could LeBron James have completed this catch? (AP)

Just stop, Le'Veon

As Le'Veon Bell's contract drama drags on, he keeps saying stupid things. Like pouting over his teammates failing to promote his music.

A college hoops team is ready to make a coaching change

No it's not Pitt.

No, it's not anyone Pitt would have ever gotten .

Speaking of NFL officiating atrocities: Ed Hochuli is retiring

Gone are the days of his hulking biceps, game-stalling confused huddles, and massively long-winded explanations.

I know. This is depressing news. But feel better. The only force in the NFL more irresistible than Tom Brady ... is nepotism.

Hochuli's son, Shawn, is being promoted from back judge to referee.

God help us all.

If James Harden could skate ...

... this is what he would look like.

He'd look like Tampa's Brayden Point

That's hockey ankle-breaking.

