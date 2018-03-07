First call: Imagine Alex Ovechkin playing a mandolin while riding a horse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ovechkin's self portrait

The Washington Post reports that Alexander Ovechkin has a self portrait where he is depicted riding a horse while playing a mandolin.

Pfft! Who amongst us does not!?

Deadpsin has an idea of what that painting might look like.

A few things here:

Upon reading this, am I the only one whose first thought was that of White Goodman in Dodgeball wrestling the bull?

Upon reading this, am I the only one whose second thought was: "Of all the reporting the Washington Post has done on Russians in the last 18 months, this is clearly the most important discovery."

Upon reading this, am I the only one who whose third thought was: Ovechkin has a horse, a self portrait, and a mandolin…

...but no Stanley Cups?

It's even worse for Kevin Stallings than we thought

Remember when Bo Jackson snapped that bat over his leg?

Obviously, Kevin Stallings did. He tried to pull off the same trick to show his players how mad he was during that loss against Notre Dame Tuesday. It didn't go so well.

Kevin Stallings tries to break his clipboard and when he's unsuccessful he realizes he actually needs to draw something up pic.twitter.com/syCxvDKCWK — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) March 6, 2018

Fail.

Stallings actually finished 0-20. He was 0-19 against ACC foes. And 0-1 against clipboards.

The franchise tag list

Le'Veon Bell isn't the only guy getting tagged. Maybe these guys can get together and pout over their combined $88.7 million in payouts.

LeBron in black and gold

In the words of Mike Tomlin, JuJu Smith Schuster is so "cute."

JuJu took to social media and begged the King to join the Steelers and leave the NBA.

Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5VLcjIPpSO — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 6, 2018

Great idea. Pittsburgh stealing LeBron from Cleveland to play football would be the ultimate indignity.

Here's the problem for JuJu. Like him, LeBron played wide receiver in high school. Whose receptions do you think LeBron would take?

Antonio Brown's?

Yeah. I didn't think so either, JuJu.

Then again, James is up to 250 now. Maybe he'd be a tight end these days. He could take Jesse James' job instead?

My guess is LbJ would "survive the ground."

Could LeBron James have completed this catch? (AP)

Just stop, Le'Veon

As Le'Veon Bell's contract drama drags on, he keeps saying stupid things. Like pouting over his teammates failing to promote his music.

A college hoops team is ready to make a coaching change

No it's not Pitt.

No, it's not anyone Pitt would have ever gotten .

Speaking of NFL officiating atrocities: Ed Hochuli is retiring

Gone are the days of his hulking biceps, game-stalling confused huddles, and massively long-winded explanations.

I know. This is depressing news. But feel better. The only force in the NFL more irresistible than Tom Brady ... is nepotism.

Hochuli's son, Shawn, is being promoted from back judge to referee.

God help us all.

If James Harden could skate ...

... this is what he would look like.

He'd look like Tampa's Brayden Point

That's hockey ankle-breaking.