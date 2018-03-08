First call: What in the world were Le'Veon Bell and Mike Milbury talking about?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Everyday here at "First Call," we are going to be collecting overnight sports stories from across the globe that we think you will find interesting.

Especially if you stayed up until last call and slept in.

Today, we try to translate what Le'Veon Bell was trying to say during his Instagram video yesterday.

But that may be just the second most confusing thing of the night. Did anyone catch Mike Milbury's recap of the Pens/Flyers game?

No?

Have you seen "A Fish Called Wanda?"

I'm sorry. Could you please repeat that, LeV?

'Cause I bet you couldn't!

Yeah. I bet Le'veon Bell couldn't even restate what Le'Veon Bell said three times in a row.

Trying to follow Bell's meaning during his meandering, wandering live Instagram Q&A was akin to cracking your way out of an Escape Room.

It was a problem without an solution. A solution to a problem that didn't exist.

Confucius says: "Shut up and sign the franchise tag, Grasshopper."

I saw it. I'm still struggling to get what he really meant. Here it is via Yahoo . He seems to contradict every sentence with the next sentence that comes tumbling out of his mouth.

The guy with the toughest job in the Trib sports department yesterday was Joe Rutter. He attempted to transcribe everything Bell said, and maybe meant to say.

That's some heavy lifting. Somebody get my man Joe an extra comp day.

Here are the highlights surrounding the prospect of Bell sitting out regular season games before signing the franchise tag:

• Bell answered a question by saying he would not sit out during the season, but stated he would repeat his stance from 2017 when he skipped training camp before signing his franchise-tag tender a week before the start of the regular season.

• In the next breath, Bell indicated he might not take the field until Week 4.

• Oh, and there's more. Click above for it. By the end time you are done reading it, steam will come out of your ears and you'll have a look on your face like your dog when you ask him a question about long division.

Speaking of confusion ...

Le'Veon Bell may have been only the second most confusing guy in sports last night.

I suggest you listen to Mike Milbury's recap of the Pens/Flyers game.

Keep in mind, Mike is ripping the Flyers here after the Penguins' 5-2 win . So, of course, we like that.

But he loses me with the movie analogy

Here you go @TimBenzPGH it's even more painful the 2nd time. You can pinpoint the moments his co-hosts lose all interest & respect pic.twitter.com/SfMrXnRuZ3 — Dee Fense (@DeeAlvis) March 8, 2018

Hey, I'm all about obscure movie references. This page is four days old and I've made three from "Dodgeball" and two from "Naked Gun" already.

But "A Fish Called Wanda"? Really?!

I think I can help, Mike. Is this what you were going for?

The Sheary slump ends!

Entering the game against Philadelphia Conor Sheary hadn't scored since we were all mispronouncing his name.

He potted two goals last night, though. That ended his slump at 15 games. Let's go to the locker room for postgame reaction.

Oops. Sorry. Here's the right one. It's video from our own Jonathan Bombulie. It includes Mike Sullivan and Sidney Crosby, too.

Check out the podcast I did with Jonathan as well.

Dan Bylsma talks Sidney Crosby

Former Penguins coach Dan Bylsma told ESPN.com why Sidney Crosby is as great as he is.

Esteban 'Escobar' Loaiza in federal custody

Former Pirates-pitcher-turned — well, allegedly — Johnny Depp from the movie "Blow," is now in federal custody .

According to the AP, Loaiza was charged with possessing cocaine intended for sale and transferred to federal custody

Loaiza, 46, was arrested last month after about 44 pounds (22 kilograms) of cocaine were found inside a minivan.

Guice asked if he is gay

ProFootballTalk has a post confirming a story that one team asked NFL Draft prospect Derrius Guice if he "liked men."

The most awkward part of this story is that it points out that five years ago another potential draftee was asked if he "liked girls." Eventually such questions were deemed inappropriate by the NFL.

So can't you envision Random Executive X from TEAM X, saying to himself, "Ha! I got it. I can't ask the guy if he likes girls anymore. But…. I think I see a loophole here!"

The quest for Peyton Manning

I have no idea why Peyton Manning is such a prize for Fox. They desperately want him for their new Thursday Night Football game package.

I like him. I mean, who doesn't like good ole' lovable Peyton.

Will Peyton Manning be any good in the booth? (AP)

But he'll be boring and will be scared to death to say anything critical. What's he gonna do? Sing the Nationwide jingle and eat Oreos to keep us entertained?

Yet Fox wants him. The New York Post wrote about a plan to get him.