First call: Can Mike Tomlin actually learn anything from the Pirates?

Everyday here at "First Call," we are going to be collecting overnight sports stories from across the globe that we think you will find interesting.

Especially if you stayed up until last call and slept in.

This sounds bad

Why are the Steelers taking advice from the Pirates on ... anything?

But apparently the Steelers want to know what the Pirates know about analytical analysis.

Does this mean that the Steelers D-Backs will play closer to the line of scrimmage only to get burned deep like Cutch did two years ago?

Pitt needs a basketball coach

The Trib's Chris Adamski breaks down potential replacements for Kevin Stallings . Who do you want to see come to Oakland?

via GIPHY

¿Hablo Español?

I have no idea why this video is making the rounds. But it is mind bending and fascinating. It's former Pirates outfielder Nate McLouth.

He's speaking Spanish better than most of us speak English.

Hands

This is Connor McDavid. And these are his hands

Flower blooms vs. Detroit

Marc Andre Fleury pitched a shutout Thursday against the Red Wings.

Does that bring up any memories?

Ouch

I simply watched this. And now my back hurts.

Jaylen Brown still on the floor after this and they are bringing out the stretcher. Hoping this isn't serious pic.twitter.com/4loMX00oLP — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) March 9, 2018

Odds on Saquon

Bovada says bet on Penn State's Saquon Barkley as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Saquon Barkley did 29 reps of 225 lbs at the combine today pic.twitter.com/0eAyjFJibc — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) March 1, 2018

Steelers draft prospect emerging

It's an Alabama player. So that's good.