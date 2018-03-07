Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Missing the old Big East, Penguins battle Flyers, Ovechkin riding a horse

Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
Pittsburgh head coach Kevin Stallings calls out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pittsburgh head coach Kevin Stallings calls out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Updated 8 hours ago

Let's play a little game.

If Pitt played its whole schedule — the one it just had — over and over again: How many times through would it have to go before it finally fluked its way into an ACC victory?

Two? Three?

Twenty-three?

Mercifully we don't have to find out. Mercifully we may never need to see if Kevin Stallings will ever try to win another ACC game . The Trib's Jerry DiPaola discusses the prospect of a coaching change for Panther hoops in our daily podcast .

I also get into the bigger picture of Pitt's place in the ACC, why so many of the former Big East teams have struggled with that transition, and whether those issues may hurt Pittsburgh's efforts to find a quality replacement for Stallings in my daily column .

It's a Penguins/Flyers game day , so I prime the pump of in-state hatred in our sports calendar .

And "First Call" is interesting today . When isn't it? But today we:

• Find out about Alexander Ovechkin's self portrait. It involves animals and musical instruments. Naturally.

• Talk about Lebron James becoming a Steeler

• Discover the NHL's answer to the vicious James Harden crossover

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me