Breakfast with Benz: Missing the old Big East, Penguins battle Flyers, Ovechkin riding a horse

Let's play a little game.

If Pitt played its whole schedule — the one it just had — over and over again: How many times through would it have to go before it finally fluked its way into an ACC victory?

Two? Three?

Twenty-three?

Mercifully we don't have to find out. Mercifully we may never need to see if Kevin Stallings will ever try to win another ACC game . The Trib's Jerry DiPaola discusses the prospect of a coaching change for Panther hoops in our daily podcast .

I also get into the bigger picture of Pitt's place in the ACC, why so many of the former Big East teams have struggled with that transition, and whether those issues may hurt Pittsburgh's efforts to find a quality replacement for Stallings in my daily column .

Kevin Stallings' face next to this graphic is perfect. pic.twitter.com/KGGKbqq9Kr — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) March 6, 2018

It's a Penguins/Flyers game day , so I prime the pump of in-state hatred in our sports calendar .

And "First Call" is interesting today . When isn't it? But today we:

• Find out about Alexander Ovechkin's self portrait. It involves animals and musical instruments. Naturally.

• Talk about Lebron James becoming a Steeler

• Discover the NHL's answer to the vicious James Harden crossover