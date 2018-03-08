Breakfast with Benz: Flyers fans boo their own team, Le'Veon Bell's rambling, Troy Apke's speed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Life isn't easy. So we must extract extreme pleasure from simple joys.

For instance, when Flyers fans have to give up their incessant booing of Sidney Crosby so they can boo their own power play.

Those are precious, timeless moments that we should store in our hearts for decades to come.

That happened at Wells Fargo Center last night. So did a 5-2 Penguins victory in Philadelphia.

I talk about that, the resurgence of Conor Sheary, the postgame fracas, and the prospect of a Pens/Flyers playoff rematch with our Penguins beat writer Jonathan Bombulie in our daily podcast .

Speaking of the Penguins game, that comes up in our "First Call" page , too. One of our main goals is to dissect what the heck Mike Milbury was talking about when he compared the game to "A Fish Called Wanda."

Also in "First Call", our best attempt to decipher the Instagram post by Le'Veon Bell last night. If you think you can do it better, God bless your little heart.

In the "What to Watch" sports calendar , we see how the Pirates try to move on from Tyler Glasnow's spring training implosion as well as the upcoming college basketball slate, including Duquesne and West Virginia in their respective conference tournaments.

And enjoy our read on Mt. Lebanon product Troy Apke in my daily column . He's the Penn State safety you may also know as "that white guy Deion Sanders couldn't believe is really fast." Turns out he may be "GOOD, good" as well as "FAST, fast."