Breakfast with Benz: Pitt's quick trigger on Kevin Stallings; why is Mike Tomlin talking with Pirates?

Well that didn't take long.

At least Heather Lyke didn't make Kevin Stallings twist in the wind . My gosh, did he even unpack from Brooklyn yet?

It seems the Pitt AD had slightly less internal conflict about firing Stallings than I thought she should. Lyke sure had her mind made up and ready to go!

I wrote about Stallings' dismissal in my daily column . He now joins the ranks of truncated Pittsburgh coaching mistakes along with the likes of Mike Johnston, John Russell, and Mike Haywood.

Fine company indeed.

Troy Apke (AP)

If you missed yesterday's column, it was about Deion Sanders' favorite Caucasian speed demon , Penn State's and Mt. Lebanon's Troy Apke.

Today in our daily podcast , I posted the interview I did with Apke for the story.

In our "What to Watch" sports calendar , we preview what could be a wild weekend for the Penguins.

We may have some sunburned goalie necks on both benches before the weekend is over.

And in "First Call", the Steelers are actually taking advice from the Pirates on something. If you are a Steelers fan, that should scare you.

I know I'm scared.