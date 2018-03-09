Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Pitt's quick trigger on Kevin Stallings; why is Mike Tomlin talking with Pirates?

Tim Benz | Friday, March 9, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
Former Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings during his last home game against Virginia Saturday Feb. 24, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Former Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings during his last home game against Virginia Saturday Feb. 24, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 9 hours ago

Well that didn't take long.

At least Heather Lyke didn't make Kevin Stallings twist in the wind . My gosh, did he even unpack from Brooklyn yet?

It seems the Pitt AD had slightly less internal conflict about firing Stallings than I thought she should. Lyke sure had her mind made up and ready to go!

I wrote about Stallings' dismissal in my daily column . He now joins the ranks of truncated Pittsburgh coaching mistakes along with the likes of Mike Johnston, John Russell, and Mike Haywood.

Fine company indeed.

Troy Apke (AP)


If you missed yesterday's column, it was about Deion Sanders' favorite Caucasian speed demon , Penn State's and Mt. Lebanon's Troy Apke.

Today in our daily podcast , I posted the interview I did with Apke for the story.

In our "What to Watch" sports calendar , we preview what could be a wild weekend for the Penguins.

We may have some sunburned goalie necks on both benches before the weekend is over.

And in "First Call", the Steelers are actually taking advice from the Pirates on something. If you are a Steelers fan, that should scare you.

I know I'm scared.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me